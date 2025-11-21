Residential burning restrictions lifted in San Diego County

REGION — Cal Fire officials announced today that the burn permit suspension in San Diego County has been lifted, allowing people holding valid agricultural or residential permits to resume burns on permissible days.

The suspension lift went into effect at 8 a.m. Friday. Approved burning hours are from 8 a.m. to sunset, according to Cal Fire Chief Tony Mecham.

Officials said Cal Fire must inspect agricultural burns before burning, and residential burns may require inspections. Residents can verify inspection requirements by contacting their local Cal Fire station.

Cooler weather, increased humidity and seasonal rainfall have reduced wildfire risk across the region, but Cal Fire urged residents to use extreme caution when conducting debris or agricultural burns.

Individuals may be held civilly and/or criminally liable if a fire escapes or damages neighboring property, fire officials stated.

“Safe residential pile burning remains a crucial tool for mitigating wildfire hazards. During this favorable weather window, state, federal and local agencies will also be conducting prescribed burns to improve forest health and resiliency on both public and private lands,” the agency said in a statement.

Additional information on how to apply for a burn permit can be found at burnpermit.fire.ca.gov.