Report: Escondido lags on state mandated housing goals

ESCONDIDO — A report presented in late March shows Escondido continues to fall short of its state-mandated housing goals across all income levels.

The report, delivered by city staff on March 25, tracks Escondido’s compliance with its Regional Housing Needs Allocation, or RHNA, as part of the city’s Housing Element, a mandatory plan that outlines how local jurisdictions will accommodate future housing demand.

Since 1969, California law has required local governments to plan for housing growth by affordability level. Escondido is currently in the sixth planning cycle, which spans from 2021 through 2029 and requires the city to plan for 9,607 new units. That includes 1,864 units for very low-income households, 1,249 for low-income, 1,527 for moderate-income, and 4,967 for above moderate-income residents.

Halfway through the cycle, Escondido has completed approximately 15% of its target, with 1,496 total units reported. This includes 149 very low-income units, 153 low-income units, 48 moderate-income units, and 303 above moderate-income units.

According to the report, 63% of the units are multifamily, 27% are accessory dwelling units, and 10% are single-family homes.

City Planner Veronica Morones identified two key challenges: a lack of planning department staff and the high cost for developers to finance rental housing.

Some council members expressed concern over the city’s limited progress in delivering moderate-income housing.

Morones noted that a large development had converted market-rate units into moderate-income housing just before the start of the current RHNA cycle in 2021.

However, the state did not count those units. She added that while the city remains open to similar conversions, “the city hasn’t received any significant project applications for moderate-income homes since the cycle began four years ago.”

Mayor Dane White said Escondido is not alone in struggling to meet its housing goals.

“Virtually every city in the county is in the same boat with the exception of one,” White said.

White also criticized the state’s targets, suggesting they are unrealistic for many municipalities.

“I wish we were building housing faster… but I’m thrilled with the progress we’ve made,” he said.

Among North County cities, Escondido has the highest RHNA allocation. Countywide, it trails only San Diego, which must plan for 108,036 units, and Chula Vista, with 11,105 units.