Innovation Lab at Escondido Boys and Girls Club unveils new tech

ESCONDIDO — After receiving a $20,000 grant from Cox Communications, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego’s Conrad Prebys Escondido Branch now has new desktop computers, iPads, a video production suite, eSports package and a podcast setup for its Cox Innovation Lab, where club members can increase their digital literacy skills.

The club, located at 115 Woodward Ave. in Escondido, and Cox Communications unveiled the new technology during Digital Inclusion Week, held between Oct. 2 and 6, which reinforces the importance of providing technology access for all to thrive at school, work and their daily lives.

“A reliable connection to the internet and access to computers and technology are so important for our youth for their education,” said Cox Public Affairs Manager and Digital Divide Liaison Adriana Mendoza, who also serves on the board of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego. “We want to ensure our local youth are connected at school, home, and the Boys & Girls Club, where many of them go after school, so we can help them reach their full potential.”

The $20,000 technology grant comes from the James M. Cox Foundation, which is contributing $150,000 to establish Cox Innovation Labs at Boys and Girls Clubs nationwide.

The unveiling to the club members included a digital safety presentation on cyberbullying, social media and online reputations by San Diego expert Jon Moffat of Cyber Education Consulting to ensure that the youth not only have access to technology, but also the knowledge to stay safe online.

The lab was designed to provide state-of-the-art technology and support to narrow the digital divide for local youth. It offers children and teens visiting the Boys and Girls Club the opportunity to explore STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) opportunities and access computers and the internet for their education. The lab also offers WiFi internet services to members through Cox.

“Due to the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, our students have faced a setback in their social-emotional development,” said Danny Sherlock, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego. “However, we firmly believe that this state-of-the-art equipment and comprehensive training will serve as a catalyst for their resurgence.”