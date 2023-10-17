It’s pumpkin season

Pumpkins, marigolds and a corn maze, oh boy! The Carlsbad Strawberry Company is transformed in the month of October to the Carlsbad Pumpkin Patch.

Jimmy Ukegawa, owner of the popular agritourism site, has been a farmer for over 60 years, working the 48 acres that his father began to farm in the l950s.

The farm is located at 1050 Cannon Road in Carlsbad near the Batiquitos Lagoon.

“Our temperate climate in Carlsbad and the proximity to the Pacific Ocean make for ideal strawberry and pumpkin growing,” Jimmy said.

THE SECRET TO THE GREAT PUMPKIN

Jimmy revealed, “There are a few secrets to growing the super-size pumpkins that I will share for my fellow gardeners. When the seedlings reach the size in which the blossom begins to show just the beginning of the pumpkin, we pluck the blossom and the fruit off the vine. Although it might appear wasteful, our ultimate goal is size, not quantity.

“The leaves stay on while the pumpkin’s size increases. We continue to water the remaining vines, and some of our pumpkins will reach up to 250 pounds.”

Reuben Warner and granddaughter Ravyn Johnson, top, found a 50-pound pumpkin at the Carlsbad Pumpkin Patch. Above, Jasmine Gayelano of San Diego also found a 50-pounder during her visit. Photos by Jano Nightingale

Ukegawa’s generosity has been recognized by the City of Carlsbad and U.S. Rep. Mike Levin for donations during the pandemic.

The Carlsbad Pumpkin Patch is open daily, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and weekends until 10 p.m. The entry fee is $10, with additional cost for visits with the animals, tractor rides and corn maze. The Haunted Corn Maze and Speak Easy (for adults only) are open until 10 p.m.

Call (760) 603-9608 for further details.

WHY NOT COOK WITH PUMPKINS?

We all know at this time of year, with so many pumpkins for sale, they can easily turn into a wasted food group. Since I grow a great deal of butternut squash, which tastes like pumpkin, I have researched a few recipes that work equally as well with small pie pumpkins.

Look for a small pumpkin, the size of a soccer ball, that feels heavy to the touch. Here is how to prepare the pumpkins, which can be used in pumpkin bread, soup and cookies.

HOW TO MAKE ROASTED PUMPKIN SOUP

Adapted from Food Network

To roast pumpkin, preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Cut whole pumpkin in half and then cut each half into several pieces. Discard seeds or reserve for another use.

Place pumpkin on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast in oven until tender but not falling apart, about 30-40 minutes. Let cool, peel away skin and dice.

Ingredients

• 2 tablespoons butter

• One onion, diced

• 2 carrots, peeled and diced

• 1 apple, peeled and diced

• 2 cups fresh pumpkin, roasted and diced

• 1 tablespoon sage leaves

• 3 cups chicken stock

• 1 cup cream

• Salt and freshly ground pepper

Directions

In a stockpot, melt butter and saute onion, carrot, apple until tender. Add roasted pumpkin and cook 10 minutes. Remove from heat and puree in blender.

Add puree to pot with chicken stock and cook 15 minutes, adding sage, salt and pepper.

Add cream just before serving.

Jano Nightingale is a Master Gardener and Horticulturist and teaches at the Carlsbad Senior Center. Contact her at [email protected].