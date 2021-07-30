The Coast News Group
Proud grandparents watch Olympic hopeful

by staff1

Connie and Cam Baher, the Carlsbad grandparents of Meena Baher, a future Olympic hopeful, will be watching her compete in the women’s quadruple sculls at the 2021 World Rowing Junior Championships Aug. 11 through Aug. 15, in Bulgaria. Involved in basketball and track, Meena only started rowing last July amid the pandemic. “She’ll be on around 2 a.m. our time, so if we can find how to watch it, we will. If we can get up to watch them put a man on the moon, we can certainly watch our granddaughter row,” chuckled Connie from their home at La Costa Glen.

