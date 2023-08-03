Project Clean Water campaign seeks to protect region’s water quality

REGION — Project Clean Water, a countywide initiative dedicated to protecting regional water quality, has launched an environmental initiative that addresses the issue of trash and litter and the impact on San Diego’s beaches, rivers and creeks.

The campaign, aptly named “Trash Free Starts With Me,” aims to combat the pollution crisis that can be heightened during the summer when more people are outside and there are more visitors to the county.

The campaign’s focus is to raise awareness and empower individuals to take responsibility for maintaining the cleanliness of the region’s waterways.

Project Clean Water is a joint coordinated effort by the county and each of its cities.

Approximately six of the 10 watersheds in San Diego affect parts of North County: Los Peñasquitos, San Dieguito, Carlsbad, San Luis Rey, Santa Margarita, and South Orange County watersheds.

“Everyone is aware that littering is wrong and there are consequences, but yet you still see trash on the streets, in our parks, and in our waterways, so it is still an issue that needs to be addressed,” said Chelsea McGimpsey of Project Clean Water. “We are launching this campaign as the weather is heating up and visitors and residents alike will be heading to the beach, parks, hiking trails and other outdoor spots, which unfortunately means more trash and litter that can end up in our water.”

Every year, an estimated 500,000 pounds of trash and litter including plastic bottles, bags, food containers, cigarette butts, and other debris end up in San Diego’s waterways. This not only poses a significant threat to marine life but also negatively impacts water quality and disrupts aquatic ecosystems.

Trash pollution in San Diego’s storm drains and water bodies remains a persistent problem.

In June, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency due to pollution and sewage flowing across the U.S.-Mexico border. The proclamation asks Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden to issue similar declarations, halt any red tape that may hinder response efforts and expedite the region’s access to federal resources.

According to Project Clean Water organizers, continued individual and collective efforts are needed to prevent and reduce trash from entering storm drains and polluting the region’s waterways.

“Through this campaign, we hope to educate individuals and communities about the importance of responsible waste management and the direct correlation between their actions and the quality of our waterways,” McGimpsey said. “We encourage everyone to adopt eco-friendly practices like putting trash in a covered bin, minimizing waste by opting for reusable items and trying to reuse items before getting rid of them. Small actions can make a significant impact.”

For more information about “Trash Free Starts With Me” and to learn more about the importance of properly disposing of trash, visit projectcleanwater.org/trash-free/. The interactive website will serve as a hub for resources, tips and information to assist individuals in adopting eco-friendly practices.