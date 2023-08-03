Burroughs takes on new role with Oceanside Theatre Company

OCEANSIDE — Oceanside Theatre Company has appointed Kevin ‘Blax’ Burroughs as its new associate artistic director.

In this role, Burroughs will work alongside Artistic Director Ted Leib to support the artistic vision of the organization and programming of the main stage subscription season, as well as auxiliary programming and other special projects.

Burroughs last worked with OTC on the co-production of Teatro San Diego’s inaugural live performance of “Songs for a New World” in June 2022. Along with fellow Teatro San Diego co-founder and co-director Julio Catano, Burroughs brought a modern concept to the production by resetting the show in the “new world” of the post-George Floyd and Black Lives Matter era.

Reviewer Cassiopeia Guthrie described the production as, “brilliantly ideated and flawlessly executed from start to finish.”

First on Burroughs’ to-do list as associate artistic director is to work with current staff and board to select a 2024 season.

“Creating the new season will be a challenging yet exciting task that I’m eager to take on,” Burroughs said. “I truly look forward to collaborating within OTC to develop a program our community will love. I believe there is a place in any season for every kind of patron, whether you’re interested in dramas, jukebox musicals, parodies or something else. There are so many exciting possibilities.”

According to Burroughs, he is a proud African American singer, dancer, actor, director, choreographer and lighting designer born and raised in San Diego. He’s been a performer, board member and member of the creative team with companies including Moonlight Stage Productions, New Village Arts, San Diego Repertory Theatre, Cygnet Theatre, OnStage Playhouse, CCAE Theatricals, SDMT and La Jolla Playhouse, as well as youth theaters and educational institutions.

“The energy and experience that Blax brings to OTC is just what we need at this moment,” said Board President John McCoy. “He has the ability to lead a production from the director’s seat, is fluent in the language of designers, is an incredibly talented performer and has a real vision for the future of not only Oceanside Theatre Company, but theatre in America. We could not be happier that Blax has agreed to continue his artistic leadership journey with OTC.

Burroughs received the 2022 Craig Noel Award for Outstanding Specialty Artist. Unlike most awards, this rare and prestigious award isn’t given out every year to a nominee but instead is given to one person, with no nominees, only when the critics notice someone going the extra mile.

The night he won the award, Burroughs wrote on his Facebook page, “[This award] was the biggest green flag to keep truckin’ on…This award is dedicated to any and all people who feel like they work on their craft only to survive and need something to keep pushing through. Artists of all kinds, you are seen.”

Burroughs worked as a performer and choreographer right out of high school before adding lighting design to his repertoire later in his career. He is self-taught, having learned to become a lighting designer via YouTube videos, collaborating with other designers and through on-the-job experience designing show after show.

“Having worked with Blax at New Village Arts in the past, I know what he is capable of as a performer, a creative and a collaborator,” said OTC Managing Director Alex Goodman. “I look forward to partnering with him on many projects at OTC. He is a phenomenal talent and inspiring leader. There’s nothing he can’t do.”