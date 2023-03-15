Pride by the Beach returns to Oceanside

The North County LGBTQ Resource Center is thrilled to present its upcoming annual Pride by the Beach festival in Oceanside.

The family-friendly, alcohol- and tobacco-free event is the second largest annual festival in Oceanside that continues to grow each year.

“We went from 8,000 people in 2019 to 20,000 last year,” said Director Roxanne Deatherage.

As advocates for a diverse LGBTQ community, the North County LGBTQ Resource Center hosts Pride by the Beach each year as part of its mission and vision in making people feel accepted, valued, safe and free from social stigma.

This year’s theme, “Free to Be Me in 2023,” highlights the significance of what it means for each individual to express themselves freely during a time when many states throughout the nation are passing or attempting to pass anti-LGBTQ laws.

The festival’s theme also means a lot to Deatherage, who was able to find a sense of community in Oceanside when she and her wife first started volunteering for the resource center a few years ago.

Those who attend Pride by the Beach at the Oceanside Civic Center Plaza from 12-6 p.m. on June 3 will enjoy two stages of entertainment, various speakers, retail vendors, interactive art displays, face painting and diverse food choices including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Though the festival is still a few months away, locals can attend the upcoming Drag Takeover Disney Edition show at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach on March 28. Proceeds from the drag show will go to Pride by the Beach.

“All of our queens donate their time for the show,” Deatherage said.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show officially begins at 8 p.m., featuring San Diego’s finest performers including Chad Micheals from the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Purchase tickets fast as the show is expected to sell out.

The North County LGBTQ Resource Center has been serving thousands for the last 12 years.

The center has increased its mental health and clinical services and has multiple programs to meet the needs of the local LGBTQ community, including housing and food insecurity assistance.

Visit the center at 3320 Mission Ave., Suite #2, Oceanside, or call 760-573-8241.