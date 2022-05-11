Pride by the Beach celebrates 15 years together with free festival June 11

May 9, 2022 – Oceanside, CA – The North County LGBTQ Resource Center’s Pride by the Beach will hold its annual festival from noon to 6 p.m. on June 11, 2022. This is the 15th Pride celebration and will be in-person at Civic Central Plaza in downtown Oceanside after a two-year hiatus.

This year’s theme is “Together” to recognize the excitement and need for the LGBTQ community to gather in celebration and mutual aid.

The festival is the largest free, family-friendly, alcohol- and tobacco-free event of its kind in the region.

Two stages will feature local speakers, music and entertainment. Oceanside Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Julie Vitale will deliver the keynote address to attendees at noon. The Los Angeles queer pop group BOI BAND will be the headline musical performance. The all-female salsa band Sabrosas Latin Orquesta, rapper Toney Ocean, Lana Segi aka theholyrainbowvclub and local drag queens will also perform.

Additional festival highlights include, an education zone, several resources for LGBTQIA+ individuals, a youth zone that centers on mental health services, recovery and harm reduction resources, HIV/AIDS testing, youth and leadership development, and The North County LGBTQ Resource Center’s Unicorn Homes program, a project that finds and trains local host homes to support youth at risk of homelessness.

Discover more details at pridebythebeach.org. Pride by the Beach is a program of the North County LGBTQ Resource Center in Oceanside.