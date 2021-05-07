Pride by the Beach announces Equity Torch Relay and Pride Month celebrations

With the rise in violence against our transgender siblings and BIPOC communities, uniting against hate has never been more urgent. Together, Pride by the Beach and the North County LGBTQ Resource Center dedicate Pride Month 2021 as a time for us to speak out against all stereotypes, biases, microaggressions and xenophobia, and to take action to end the violence and hate unleashed by white supremacy.

We invite participants to join our Equity Torch Relay to help create a sense of awareness and allyship for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual Transgender and Intersex community who embody our region’s rich history of courage, spirit, achievement, and activism. The Equity Torch will be carried by social justice supporters and neighbors across the North San Diego County cities of Encinitas, Carlsbad, Oceanside, Escondido, Vista and San Marcos. Interested participants can learn more about becoming a torchbearer and sign up to Carry the Torch in your City, and you can do so either virtually or in person.

The Equity Torch Relay will be featured in the 14th annual Pride by the Beach virtual celebration on June 12, 2021, beginning at 2 p.m. Hosted by Amber St. James, Pride by the Beach is a family friendly event that offers everyone the opportunity to learn about, celebrate, and support the LGBTQ+ community in North San Diego County.

For more information, contact Pride Director Lisa Nava at [email protected] or visit PrideByTheBeach.org