President of Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito believes in the power of community

Every day when Encinitas resident Linda Kermott drives past the ocean she remarks, “I love my life!”

A native, Linda went to school in San Diego City and got her Elementary Teaching Credential at SDSU. She worked for 35 years in the Santee and Cajon Valley School Districts.

After their 3 children graduated college, she and her husband moved to Encinitas – being closer to the ocean was a dream come true. “I consider myself very fortunate to live here. When traveling and people ask, “Where are you from?” and we reply Encinitas, the response is always, “What are you doing here?”

Linda knew she wanted to get involved in the community. She saw an article about two lovely ladies who operated a thrift shop. She visited the shop and joined the Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito 8 years ago. Since then, she has served as Hospitality Chairman, Corresponding Secretary, Membership Chairman and is now serving as President of the 200-member organization.

“I love my work because I get to oversee the Shop, fundraising, philanthropic programs, marketing, events, Assisteens (our High School Auxiliary) and new member recruitment. I feel fortunate to be able to serve my community and lead such a wonderful organization at this stage of my life.”

“The Thrift Shop provides a wonderful shopping opportunity with amazing prices. All merchandise is donated and includes women’s clothing — from work-out wear to everyday clothing to formal wear — shoes, jewelry and accessories, men’s clothing and books, housewares and decorator items.”

“On Small Business Saturday we will have lots of new merchandise, discounts for the military and teachers; retired or working. Be sure and stop by 1542 Encinitas Boulevard!”

“All of the money made from the Shop, fundraisers and grants goes back into our community. Last month we clothed over 740 elementary students in need from our local school districts. We tutor preschool children, support a local immigrant integration program, offer student scholarships, provide books to the Boys and Girls Club and YMCA, supply victims of abuse with clothing, supply local senior facilities with flowers, provide knitted items to hospitals and more. All of this is done by our membership which is a 100% volunteer, non-profit organization.”

Her perfect day in Encinitas?

“Going on a walk along the lagoons in our area then meeting friends at Moonlight Beach for boogey-boarding, working at the Thrift Shop and ending the day watching a beautiful sunset on the beach.”