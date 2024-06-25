PR expert raises awareness of local business, community events

Laura Charlton hails from Kansas City. She was always obsessed with media — if there was a People magazine or USA Today laying around, her nose was buried in it. In college she discovered she had a knack for writing and telling stories and decided to pursue a career in communications and journalism.

Her first job was as a writer at a Kansas City weekly magazine. In 1993, she visited a friend in Thousand Oaks, fell in love with California’s climate and the beachy culture, and moved here to pursue a PR career. She landed at Walt Disney Records handling media relations working with Phil Collins on the “Tarzan” soundtrack and Christina Aguilera on “Mulan.”

Laura moved to North County in 2001 to helm communications for NAMM, the International Music Products Industry. After the birth of her daughter in 2005, she started her own PR company, Laura Charlton PR, focusing on clients in the music, travel and entertainment industries and the non-profit sector.

Laura works closely with the Chamber of Commerce and Visit Encinitas, writing all the press materials for both, and makes sure the community knows all that the Chamber does for local businesses and the community, including Oktoberfest.

“I love working in the community and have to remind myself daily that “yes, I do live here in this paradise!” I had worked with Encinitas Chamber and Visit Encinitas Director Carol Knight previously when she had her PR firm in Encinitas, so it was an easy and welcome transition to work here!”

Laura has been integral in the recent rebranding of the Encinitas Visitors Center to Visit Encinitas and helped launch its new website www.visitencinitasca.com, a one-stop comprehensive resource offering visitors and locals alike the ultimate guide to everything this vibrant community has to offer.

“We wanted to create one spot where you can discover the sun-soaked beaches teeming with activities, uncover the charm of our iconic attractions, and explore family-friendly options and pet-friendly paradises.”

“Bringing visitors to Encinitas helps promote local businesses and ultimately, supports the local economy.”

Her perfect day in Encinitas starts with a walk on the Rail Trail, then chilling on the beach to enjoy the day. Then it’s off to Modern Times Beer for a cold beverage, ending at her favorite local Mexican spot, La Especial Norte, for an early dinner and margarita.