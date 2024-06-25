Palomar College celebrates new Escondido mural, future plans

ESCONDIDO — Palomar College leaders recently celebrated a colorful new mural recently installed at the entrance of the Escondido Education Center by renowned professional illustrator Rafael Lopez.

The mural came to fruition with help from the Escondido Public Art Commission and Sudi Memarzadeh, chair of Del Lago Academy’s arts department.

Ana Marie Velasco, the former chair of the art commission, suggested using Palomar College’s wall as a medium for a new mural in the East Valley area of town.

“(Velasco) had a vision that this wall would be perfect to celebrate Palomar College and add life to the community here,” said Art Commissioner Heidi Paul at a mural celebration event hosted by the Escondido Education Center on June 20.

The arts commission recruited Memarzadeh, who found Lopez for the job.

The mural features the faces of two students, several outreaching hands and two figures grasping for a star in the sky above a silhouette of the school.

“It’s absolutely astounding and colorful, and tells a story that welcomes students to come,” said Art Commissioner Terri Ryan. “Where it was once dull, this mural suddenly brings light to this side of town.”

Palomar College Superintendent and President Star Rivera-Lacey noted the star echoes the comet that serves as the college’s mascot.

“I cannot say enough about how beautiful it is with its bright colors,” Rivera-Lacey said about the mural.

Lopez, who lives in San Diego and Mexico for parts of the year, could not make the mural celebration but said he was hopeful about the future of art in Escondido.

“Hopefully this mural is the beginning of more art and color in the neighborhood,” he said via email.

Rivera-Lacey also shared information about Palomar College’s impact on the region and its enrollment growth over the last three consecutive semesters.

One of the largest single college districts in the state, covering 2,555 square miles, Palomar College’s flagship campus is located in San Marcos. Three other locations, including the Escondido, Rancho Bernardo and Fallbrook Education Centers, plus two off-site programs at Camp Pendleton and the Vista Detention Facility, are also located in the district.

The college educates approximately 27,000 students annually from diverse backgrounds. Palomar College is also a designated Hispanic Serving Institution, with approximately half of its student population identifying as Hispanic or Latino. The college also serves one of the largest military-affiliated student populations in the state.

Palomar has more than 250 programs. At the Escondido Education Center, programs include air conditioning, heating and refrigeration, fire technology, emergency medical technician, paramedic training, and English as a second language.

The school is accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges. According to Rivera-Lacey, the school has met all its necessary standards under the accreditation program and recently earned its best accreditation report in history.

The superintendent also noted the school has improved its financial standing over the last few years, with healthier reserves and an improved credit rating as well.

Right now, the goal is to continue growing enrollment back to 1,000 full-time equivalent students at the Escondido Education Center. The COVID-19 pandemic greatly reduced the center’s enrollment, which once stood at 1,600 full-time equivalent students.

In recent years, Palomar also joined the wave of other community colleges implementing baccalaureate degrees.

Currently, Palomar College offers a bachelor of science in Sustainability in the Built Environment, which trains individuals with the expertise needed to create environmentally, socially responsible and sustainably built structures. Students with this degree and training will help ensure a building’s performance and design meet or exceed state and local guidelines.

Rivera-Lacey said the college has at least two or three more baccalaureate degrees coming down the pipeline in the near future.

The superintendent also reviews the college’s 2035 vision plan, which includes building enrollment as well as new facilities and other improvements to enhance its offerings.

The school’s Center of Excellence for Health Sciences and Entrepreneurship is considering adding programs including alcohol and other drug studies, social work, psychology, sociology and health sciences.

Over the next 12 years, the college hopes to add a new multi-story classroom building, a parking structure and an Early Childhood Education Lab School (ECELS) building to the Escondido Education Center, which was last renovated in 2012.

Additionally, the existing building would also undergo upgrades, and new landscaping projects would include the main entrance on Midway Drive, the southeast drop-off area, a student courtyard and a play area next to the ECELS building.