Police, family search for missing Oceanside woman

OCEANSIDE — Family, friends and law enforcement are searching for a 28-year-old Oceanside woman who disappeared a week ago and could be at risk.

Sara “Celeste” Otero went missing on Jan. 28 while staying at her mother’s Oceanside home, according to Chelsea, a family member who requested not to use her last name.

The family has filed a missing person’s report with the Oceanside Police Department, which is currently investigating the case and asking for the public’s help locating her. According to Oceanside Police, Otero was last seen around 8:40 a.m. driving a charcoal Subaru Outback (license plate 7GAB955) on the 1200 block of Aldernay Court.

A friend, who declined to be identified, said Otero was with her mother, who left the home for several hours. When her mother returned, Otero was gone. When she didn’t show up to work later that day, friends and family attempted to locate her without success.

“She’s never done anything like this,” Chelsea said. “She’s a beautiful soul but has a lot of challenges. It’s pretty alarming as someone who is close to her.”

Otero is a White woman, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. In a photo provided by police, she is wearing glasses and has brown hair with blonde highlights.

Friends and family said they do not know what she was wearing at the time she went missing, but Otero has several visible tattoos, including a snake on her arm.

According to her friend, Otero’s boyfriend has no knowledge of her whereabouts and has assisted in the family’s search.

According to Chelsea, Otero was going through a difficult time battling depression and addiction. Many friends have tried contacting Otero, but text messages haven’t been returned and phone calls go straight to voicemail. A few have also tried to access Otero’s computer in an attempt to track her phone but those efforts were unsuccessful.

The friend said Otero is an adventurous spirit and “hippie” who loves the outdoors. She is an animal lover, and enjoys hiking and visiting the beach. Otero’s friend described her as a generous person willing to reach out and help others, noting her love for healing, fire dancing and recovery.

Otero manages her own massage therapy business, works at a Carlsbad yoga studio and is also a part-time hostess, according to her friend.

“She has been really working on herself,” the friend said. “She’s been sad and feeling a little empty. We’re very concerned and hoping that she’s still out there and maybe just needed some space.”

Once the police report was filed, Otero’s friends and family members started spreading news of her disappearance on social media in hopes someone has come across their friend.

According to Chelsea, there have been no updates from Oceanside Police but friends and family are still searching. Chelsea encouraged Otero to contact anyone as soon as possible so they can know she is safe.

If anyone has information on Otero’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact OPD at (760) 435-4900 or call 9-1-1.