Patio Challenge: Belching Beaver Pub 980 vs. Pure Project Vista

Belching Beaver has multiple North County locations, but in this case, does its popularity work against them? In Round 2, the Fightin’ Beavs take on Pure Project Vista, which offered a solid all-around experience in the opening round.

Breweries are scored on a 100-point scale. See the scoring details in our NCBPO launch column.

Belching Beaver Pub 980

Well, this is interesting…

I order a Death By Blueberry Wheat* and some tots at the bar. I came in through a roll-up door from the parking lot, so I asked, “How do I get to the patio?”

“Are you with the group?” the bartender replies.

“Umm, what group?” I ask.

This is when I learn that the patio is sometimes reserved for private parties without notice. The party doesn’t start until later, but a sign and a nice employee (just doing their job!) let me know I can’t come out to check out the space while they set up.

I spy over the hedges street-side. I see lounge chairs, shade trees, picnic tables, and fire pits. It looks like it could be the front yard of a resort’s cabin. It looks nice. I won’t find out today.

I go back inside to eat tots and drink beer — adulting! I set up by the roll-up door to get the feeling of being on a patio without being on a patio. It isn’t quite the same. I watch cars pull in, looking for a space, and keep an eye on the wolf…err…dog wandering around the tables.

The open door is nice, but I can’t help but wonder if I’d be having a more enjoyable pint on the patio.

*It smells exactly like Trix cereal.

Accommodation: 16

Atmosphere: 13

Offerings: 17

Service: 14

Wildcard: 15

Total: 75

Takeaway: I have some experience at Belching Beaver patios. The happy hour menus are awesome. With only a casual look-see and the strength of their menu, I can proffer that the patio experience is strong. I only recommend you check out their social media before visiting, just in case.

Pure Project Vista

To recap, Pure Project Vista offers many seating options in both sun and shade, is dog friendly, and offers a little something for everyone. They also host fun events like drinking with scientists and live music.

However, they don’t have a food menu. They do have some snacks and visiting food trucks, but check the schedule before you arrive.

Accommodation: 14

Atmosphere: 14

Offerings: 14

Service: 18

Wildcard: 16

Total: 76

ROUND 2 WINNER: Pure Project Vista

THANK YOU, TOM CRUISE

My parents owned a restaurant. I spent my formative childhood years wandering around behind the bar and under booths. When I was nine, I got my first job — restocking the beer coolers. Still, I never had any motivation to become a bartender. That changed in my late teens when I was stalking the aisles at the local Blockbuster* looking for something, anything, I hadn’t watched.

I stumbled upon the Tom Cruise classic, Cocktail. Released 35 years ago in July, Cruise’s Brian Flanagan slums it by getting a job in a busy Manhattan bar that I’m pretty certain was a TGIFridays. Hijinks and heartbreak ensues.

Flanagan meets his mentor Coughlin, played by Bryan Brown, who offers up his always sage advice and steals his girl. As one does, he moves to Jamaica to chill out and fall in love with Jordan (Elisabeth Shue). How could you not? He gets his chance at bartender stardom once again, but will he take it at the expense of love?

You’ll have to watch it to find out. Thank you, Tom Cruise, for inspiring this young man to get behind the bar in the late 1990s, and congratulations on the 35th anniversary of Cocktail.

