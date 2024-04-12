Parolee arrested for allegedly invading home with machete, terrorizing family

ESCONDIDO — A paroled sex offender was arrested after allegedly breaking into an Escondido family’s home Thursday, waving a machete and threatening to kill everyone inside, instead winding up with a serious stab wound inflicted by one of the victims in self-defense.

Jesse Angel Martinez, 29, allegedly forced entry to the house in the 1000 block of Camellia Street and began terrorizing the residents at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Escondido Police Department.

Patrol personnel responding to a 911 call reporting the home invasion arrived to find some of the victims running from the residence, shouting for help, and two others struggling with Martinez outside, trying to hold him down, police said.

After the officers joined the fray and took the suspect into custody, they discovered that he had a knife that one of the victims had wielded against him protruding from his neck.

Three of the victims suffered various non-life-threatening injuries during the ordeal, according to police. Martinez was hospitalized and also was expected to survive.

Upon his release from medical care, Martinez, a registered sex offender serving a parole term, is expected to face charges of burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, making threats with intent to terrorize and attempted murder.

