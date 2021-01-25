Parole denied for woman convicted in husband’s death in murder-for-hire plot

OCEANSIDE — A woman who hired five U.S. Marines to kill her husband in Oceanside more than 35 years ago was denied parole today.

Laura Troiani, now 59, was convicted of the murder of her 37-year-old husband, Carlo, who was shot in the back on an Oceanside roadway in 1984.

Troiani was initially sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, but her sentence was commuted in 2018 to 35 years to life by then-Gov. Jerry Brown, who cited allegations of domestic abuse at the hands of her husband and “exemplary conduct” during her imprisonment.

Friday’s denial by a parole board means she must wait another three years before she has another shot at release from state prison.

According to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, which opposed her release, Troiani recruited the Marines to commit the killing by promising them a portion of the life insurance money she would collect once her husband was dead.

Prosecutors said she lured her spouse to the area where he was shot, then tried to cover up the murder by calling police and reporting him missing. The murder followed two unsuccessful attempts on Carlo Troiani’s life, including an initial plan to stab him, and a second plan to blow up his car, prosecutors said.

The D.A.’s office said she was also denied parole in 2019 due to “lack of insight, her minimizing her role in the crime, and a lack of remorse.”

In a statement issued earlier this week regarding the upcoming parole hearing, District Attorney Summer Stephan said: “This cold-blooded execution of Carlo Troiani, masterminded by his wife, shook San Diego and the military community. Family and friends of the murder victim counted on justice in the form of a lifetime prison sentence for this calculated killing. But what they got was more suffering as the sentence was reduced.”