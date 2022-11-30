Arrest made in hit-and-run

CAMP PENDLETON — A U.S. Marine was put under arrest Wednesday on suspicion

of fleeing after the SUV he was driving collided with a sedan two months ago on

Interstate 5 in Carlsbad, seriously injuring the other motorist.

California Highway Patrol investigators took 30-year-old Trevor Daniel

Johnson into custody at Camp Pendleton in connection with the Sept. 18

crash, CHP public-affairs Officer Hunter Gerber said.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. that day, Johnson’s Jeep Wrangler rear-ended

a Nissan Sentra on the northbound side of the freeway near Poinsettia Lane,

causing it to overturn, according to the CHP.

Following the collision, Johnson allegedly continued driving and left

the area.

Paramedics took the 23-year-old Los Angeles woman who had been driving

the Sentra to Scripps Memorial Hospital for treatment of severe but non-

life-threatening injuries. She has since been released from medical care,

Gerber said.

Johnson will face a charge of felony hit-and-run, the spokesman said.

