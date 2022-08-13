Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. tests positive for PEDs, suspended for 80 games

SAN DIEGO — Major League Baseball suspended San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. for 80 games on Friday for violating Major League Baseball’s joint drug agreement.

Tatis, a 2021 All-Star, signed a 14-year, $340 million contract extension with the Padres in 2021. He missed the first half of this season with a fractured wrist stemming from a motorcycle accident in the offseason. The suspension will run through the remainder of the 2022 season — including the postseason — and into next year.

“We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and subsequently received an 80-game suspension without pay,” a statement from the Padres read. “We fully support the program and are hopeful that Fernando will learn from this experience.”

Tatis tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug Clostebol, coming just days after he played four games in Double-A ball on rehab assignment and was scheduled to rejoin the Padres within a few weeks.

In a statement released by the Major League Baseball Players Association, Tatis said he inadvertently took the substance, which he said was contained in a medication to treat ringworm.

“I should have used the resources available to me in order to ensure that no banned substances were in what I took. I failed to do so,” the statement read.

The statement, which included apologies to the Padres organization, his teammates and fans, continued, “I have no excuse for my error, and I would never do anything to cheat or disrespect this game I love.”

Though he said he initially appealed the 80-game suspension, he wrote, “I have realized that my mistake was the cause of this result, and for that reason, I have decided to start serving my suspension immediately. I look forward to rejoining my teammates on the field in 2023.”