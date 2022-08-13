The Coast News Group
Padres Star Fernando Tatis Jr. Tests Positive for PEDs, Suspended for 80 Games
Fernando Tatis Jr., who has already missed the first half of the season due to a motorcycle accident, will start serving his suspension immediately. Photo via Twitter/Padres
Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. tests positive for PEDs, suspended for 80 games

SAN DIEGO — Major League Baseball suspended San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. for 80 games on Friday for violating Major League Baseball’s joint drug agreement.

Tatis, a 2021 All-Star, signed a 14-year, $340 million contract extension with the Padres in 2021. He missed the first half of this season with a fractured wrist stemming from a motorcycle accident in the offseason. The suspension will run through the remainder of the 2022 season — including the postseason — and into next year.

“We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and subsequently received an 80-game suspension without pay,” a statement from the Padres read. “We fully support the program and are hopeful that Fernando will learn from this experience.”

Tatis tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug Clostebol, coming just days after he played four games in Double-A ball on rehab assignment and was scheduled to rejoin the Padres within a few weeks.

In a statement released by the Major League Baseball Players Association, Tatis said he inadvertently took the substance, which he said was contained in a medication to treat ringworm.

“I should have used the resources available to me in order to ensure that no banned substances were in what I took. I failed to do so,” the statement read.

The statement, which included apologies to the Padres organization, his teammates and fans, continued, “I have no excuse for my error, and I would never do anything to cheat or disrespect this game I love.”

Though he said he initially appealed the 80-game suspension, he wrote, “I have realized that my mistake was the cause of this result, and for that reason, I have decided to start serving my suspension immediately. I look forward to rejoining my teammates on the field in 2023.”

