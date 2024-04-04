Pacific View Arts Center expected to open in June

ENCINITAS—The Encinitas Arts Commission this week shared construction updates for the newly renovated Pacific View Arts Center, which is expected to open in early summer.

The commission reviewed updates such as potential programs for the new arts center and fundraising options while workers finish renovation work at the site.

“Work to install an additional structure over an outdoor garden area, a wastewater sewer pipe, benches and EV chargers was completed,” the city reported.

Construction crews continue to wait for SDG&E to finish electrical work at the site, which is expected to wrap up sometime this month.

Plans for parking lot repairs and interim landscape solutions are being researched. Signs have been designed and are going through the approvals required for fabrication and installation.

The city is recruiting contract art instructors, and those interested in teaching art can apply at EncinitasCA.gov/instructor.

Fundraising for several program-related expenses is needed for the center, including equipment and supplies for arts programming.

“Staff is researching potential grant sources. Support from the Commission for the Arts on research of additional funding opportunities available for municipalities specifically would be a significant benefit,” the city added.

The conversion of Pacific View into a public arts center has been years in the making. In 2014, the city purchased the old Pacific View Elementary School property from Encinitas Union School District for $10 million.

The $4.5 million renovation aims to maintain the building’s character and will be completed in May 2024. The new arts center is expected to open in June, with limited hours and classes five days a week. A ribbon-cutting event is expected for June 4 or June 28, according to city staff.

When renovations are complete, the Pacific View Arts Center’s business hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Hours will extend to close at 5 p.m. on all five days, starting later in the fall/winter on a date to be determined.

Starting March 24, 2025, Thursday hours will be extended to close at 8 p.m. Additionally, during the weeks of school break camps, open hours will extend from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The following is a potential program list for the new Pacific View Art Center:

Visual art:

Drawing (charcoal, pastel, ink, etc.)

Painting (watercolor, acrylic, oil, etc.)

Mixed Media

Printmaking (screenprint, linocut, monotype, etc.)

linocut, monotype, etc.) Photography (traditional and digital)

Papermaking

Sculpture (wood, clay, ceramic, glass, metal);

Fiber arts:

Sewing

Lacemaking

Costume design

Weaving

Needlework (e.g., knit, crochet, cross stitch)

Upholstery

Shibori and other dye processes;

Literary arts:

Poetry

Scriptwriting

Podcasting

Zines

Interviews

Storytelling, narrative documentation;

Performing arts:

Dance (includes a variety of cultures, e.g., Balinese, Indian, Irish)

Indian, Irish) Theatre/Acting

Improv;

Music:

Composition

Writing lyrics/communicate a message

Singing lessons

Recording studio

Instrument lessons

Band rehearsals;

Communication arts:

Graphic design

Logo design

Color theory

Poster/flyer design

Web design;

Digital arts:

Art through coding and programming

Virtual reality

Digital projections;

Arts Business:

How to photograph your artwork

How to price your artwork

How to promote yourself

How to develop a portfolio

Teen portfolio class to prepare for art school admission

Emerging artists;

Flower Arranging: Ikebana, Bonsai;

Healing arts: Art therapy;

Resource library (similar to Athenaeum): Art books for onsite reference/inspiration, not loan.

Construction photos: https://encinitas.granicus.com/MetaViewer.php?view_id=7&clip_id=3189&meta_id=166687