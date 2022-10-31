O’Side Turkey Trot promises ‘swell’ holiday fun during King Tide

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – The O’Side Turkey Trot, San Diego County’s largest Thanksgiving day running and walking event, returns for its 17th year on Nov. 24, promising a classic California coast experience. Participants will ‘move their feet before they eat’ through downtown Oceanside, along Pacific Coast Highway and the newly paved, historic Strand, taking in the sun, sand, and surf. A King tide during the event will offer a chance to feel the ocean and experience waves unlike any other trot in the country. Registration is now open for all distances.

“Every year, I hear our past participants remark that their favorite Trot memory is experiencing a King Tide on race day. When runners and walkers come down Wisconsin Avenue and turn onto the Strand, they’ll be entering the ‘Wet Zone,’” said Kathy Kinane, co-founder and race director of O’Side Turkey Trot. “Whether you get splashed or simply enjoy the refreshing seaspray, both are incredibly unique experiences you can get here at the O’side Turkey Trot.”

The King tide won’t be the only thing making waves on the day of the race. Over the past 16 years, the event has raised more than $450,000 for Oceanside schools and non-profit organizations. The event benefits the Move Your Feet Before You Eat Foundation, which promotes healthy lifestyles across north San Diego county through advocacy, financial support, and its own in-school running and walking program called Miles of Smiles.

The 5 mile, 5k, 1 mile, ⅕ mile, and dual 5 mile and 5k events are returning for this year’s edition of the O’Side Turkey Trot. Off the race course, participants can compete in the Teams and Costume Contests. The top ten largest teams will be awarded $100 in restaurant gift certificates. Runners and walkers are invited to don creative and festive outfits to show their holiday spirit for a chance to win $175 restaurant gift certificates. The costume contest will take place on stage following the race and be voted on by the audience.

The O’Side Turkey Trot and its organizers have received national recognition for the event. Runner’s World Magazine and the Los Angeles Times both named the race one of the top Turkey Trots in the country. Kinane was recognized in 2014 by Running USA with the Women’s Trailblazer Award for her efforts to promote the sport and her contributions to the road racing industry,

For more information on the O’Side Turkey Trot, visit www.osideturkeytrot.com. Follow the event on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.