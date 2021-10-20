O’side Turkey Trot: ‘Move your feet before you eat’

The O’side Turkey Trot has been recognized as one of the top trots in the U.S. Come “move your feet before you eat” this Thanksgiving in downtown Oceanside.

The 5-mile and 5K courses are sizzling fast and among the most beautiful in the country. Two miles of the course feature ocean views and waves crashing along the course.

We invite you to join one of the fastest growing holiday traditions. Be sure to bring the whole family, as there will be races for everyone. The event offers an entertaining costume contest, largest-team competition, fabulous live entertainment on the course and finisher medals for all participants.

The top 10 largest teams receive $100 gift certificates to local Oceanside residents. Proceeds benefit schools and nonprofits that serve Oceanside residents. A convenient and beachside two-day pre-trot walk-in registration and packet pickup will be held at the Junior Seau Beach Community Center on Tuesday, Nov. 23, and Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Registration will also be available online and in-person at the Oceanside Civic Center on Thanksgiving day starting at 6 a.m. Register at Osideturkeytrot.com