Assistance League hosts Operation School Bell 

CAMP PENDLETON — Assistance League Rancho San Dieguito (ALRSD) together with six other Southern California Chapters held an Operation School Bell® event at Camp Pendleton on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14. This was the 18th consecutive year and benefited 485 children.

The “drive through” Operation School Bell event was COVID safe but the smiles were contagious! Military families received new clothing, school supplies and gift cards for their Kindergarten through twelfth grade students. The ALRSD chapter provided a hooded sweatshirt to each child. Other chapters provided underwear, socks, hygiene kits, school supplies, stuffed animals and gift cards for jeans, t-shirts and shoes. Their goal is to support our military by giving these students the best start to the school year.

ALRSD is an all-volunteer, nonprofit service organization dedicated to making a positive difference in the community. ALRSD raises funds through its Thrift Shop in Encinitas at 1542 Encinitas Blvd. along with fundraising events, individual and corporate donations and community and government grants. Al funds are used for program in the community through philanthropic programs that serve children and adults. Membership is open to everyone.

Find out more at ALRSD.org