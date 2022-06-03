One killed, another injured in small plane crash in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — One person was killed and a second individual critically injured today after a small airplane operated by a skydiving company crashed in a field near Oceanside Municipal Airport, according to Oceanside fire officials.

The single-engine Cessna 208B Caravan went down about 2 p.m. just east of Bob Maxwell Memorial Field as the pilot was trying to land at the airfield near state Route 76, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Paramedics took the two people who had been aboard the GoJump Oceanside aircraft to a hospital for treatment of injuries of unknown severity, police Lt. Scott Garrett said.

One of the patients was pronounced deceased after being transported to Tri-City Medical Center while the other patient remains in critical condition, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. The FAA will investigate the accident along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

