Officials ID young man struck, killed by train last month in Encinitas

ENCINITAS — The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a young man who was struck and killed by a train last month as 18-year-old Cade Joseph Wood of Encinitas.

Wood was fatally hit by a southbound BNSF freight train near the intersection of Vulcan Avenue and D Street on Jan. 13 in Encinitas.

While the case is still under investigation and an autopsy report has yet to be released, the Medical Examiner’s Office was able to confirm Wood’s name and age. He was born on Jan. 12, 2006, and celebrated his 18th birthday the day before he died.

A memorial in his honor was placed alongside a fence across the street from 7-Eleven on Village Parkway following his death last month.

The Coast News was unable to confirm with the San Dieguito Union High School District if Wood was a student at San Dieguito Academy or another school in the district. According to the San Diego Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement District, a report on Wood’s death will be available by the end of this week.

Wood’s death was the third of seven recent train fatalities across the region since the beginning of the year. The most recent death involved a woman who was struck and killed by a southbound Coaster train on Feb. 10 near the intersection of Chesterfield Drive and San Elijo Avenue.