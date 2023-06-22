Oceanside’s 100-year-old Maddox property named historic site

OCEANSIDE — A nearly 100-year-old home in the Townsite neighborhood has become a historic site.

Located at 1010 Leonard Avenue, the home is a Mission Revival style, single-story residence and is one of the original homes built within the Plumosa Heights subdivision.

The home is known historically as the Maddox property after W.G. and Alta Maddox, the couple who first purchased the property and developed the home in 1928.

The city conducted a cultural resource survey in 1992 that deemed the subject property, along with four other properties on the 1000 block of Leonard Avenue, as eligible for historical designation.

Polly Rose, the current property owner, recently requested that her home be considered for designation as a historic site within the city. The City Council approved Rose’s request at the June 7 council meeting.

According to Shannon Vitale, senior planner with the city, the historic designation will conserve and protect the property and its residents.

“Any proposed alteration or demolition that would alter the historic nature would have to come back before the City Council for approval,” Vitale said.

The home is considered a locally significant historic resource because of its Mission Revival architectural features, which include a smooth stucco finish, overhanging eaves, gabled tile roof, parapet barrier, arched entryway and windows, covered walkway and other decorative elements. The house remains fully intact as it was originally developed 95 years ago, with the exception of two outbuildings built in 1947 and 1950.

The home was the either third or fourth residence built on the third block of the Plumosa Heights subdivision in the 1920s and remains one of the few properties that has not been modified since then.

Zillow.com estimates that the two-bed, two-bath historic home is worth over $1.5 million.

Vitale said it is up to Rose, the property owner, to erect a plaque indicating the home’s historic significance.

The Coast News was unable to reach the property owner for comment.