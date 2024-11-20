Oceanside Unified to install solar panels, EV stations

OCEANSIDE — The Oceanside Unified School District has approved a plan to install solar panels on parking shade structures and electric vehicle charging stations across its campuses at no cost to the district.

The school board on Nov. 12 approved a power purchase agreement with Veregy, a clean energy solutions company, to install solar arrays at all 22 school sites, marking a significant step toward sustainability and cost savings.

According to Mark Kummelehne, the district’s director of facilities, planning and construction, the agreement also includes the installation of approximately 88 EV charging stations.

Under the agreement, Veregy will cover all design, installation, and maintenance costs while selling the generated electricity to the district at a fixed, competitive rate. The district expects to save $500,000 annually as a result.

The total cost of the project, estimated at $25 to $30 million, will be fully funded by the PPA.

“This partnership with Veregy represents OUSD’s commitment to sustainable, fiscally responsible energy solutions that directly benefit our schools and community,” said Superintendent Julie Vitale. “We are proud to be leading the way in implementing renewable energy solutions that align with our environmental goals and provide significant cost savings to the district.”

The solar initiative aligns with the district’s broader goals of reducing energy usage and fostering environmental responsibility without requiring upfront financial investment.

Oceanside Unified has been working with Veregy since 2021 on energy efficiency projects, including HVAC upgrades, and has been planning the solar rollout since then. Kummelehne noted that by taking the time to research and plan, the district is now positioned to implement newer, more efficient technologies.

Kummelehne acknowledged that the district is catching up with other regional school systems that have already adopted solar energy.

“I think it’s a good gig,” he said, adding that the energy savings are particularly timely as costs continue to rise.

The first phase of the project, covering at least 11 school sites, is expected to be completed by December 2025.