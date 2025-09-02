Oceanside to complete unfinished stretch of Coastal Rail Trail

OCEANSIDE — The city is moving forward with construction of an unfinished half-mile stretch of the Coastal Rail Trail, a bicycle and pedestrian pathway connecting several coastal San Diego County communities, between Oceanside Boulevard and Morse Street.

The 44-mile trail, which connects Oceanside to San Diego, runs adjacent to the North County Transit District rail corridor, providing access to the Oceanside Transit Center and the Inland Rail Trail.

Currently, alternative routes exist along Pacific Street and Coast Highway; however, the unfinished stretch, once complete, would provide an off-street connection for bicyclists and pedestrians separated from vehicular traffic.

The City Council initially approved the segment’s alignment in 2021.

The Oceanside Planning Commission unanimously approved a development plan and conditional use permit for the new segment on Aug. 25.

The project would include building a 10-foot-wide paved path with two-foot shoulders, a 255 foot-long, 14-foot-wide bridge over Loma Alta Creek, and a pedestrian path to Buccaneer Park.

According to Shannon Vitale, a senior planner with the city, the public generally supports the project.

South Oceanside resident Joel West, who serves as a member of the city’s Bike and Pedestrian Committee, said the project was integral for the city’s Safe Routes to Schools plan for three schools in South Oceanside and Fire Mountain neighborhoods.

West also requested that the city provide better signage and education to ensure the safe use of the trail.

“We already have problems today with ebikes on the San Luis Rey Rail Trail, and thus plans for this segment should consider making sure that it’s safe for all,” he said.

Some commissioners agreed to the addition of more signage if the budget allowed for it.

“Signage helps people who don’t get it,” said Commissioner Louise Balma. “If it can be added into the budget, that would be great.”

Oceanside resident Joan Bockman also advocated for the project to improve the native plant population along the trail. The plan includes new plants and trees along the segment and the Buccaneer Park connection.

Bockman also said the project presented another opportunity for the city to consider swapping Buccaneer Park’s parking lot from its current location fronting Coast Highway and the ocean with the play structures in the back corner of the park. She also suggested having a lower and upper level of parking areas that don’t connect.

“It would be more efficient and look a lot better than the current mess there,” she said.

The new Coastal Rail Trail segment project will require the city to apply for a coastal development permit from the California Coastal Commission.