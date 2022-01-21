Oceanside schedules public hearings on redistricting

OCEANSIDE — The city of Oceanside has begun the redistricting process based on the 2020 U.S. Census decennial data and in accordance with California Elections Code Section 21627.1.

Four public hearings will be conducted during this process. In addition, four community outreach meetings will be hosted to take public input on the composition of council districts. Zoom participation will be available for all four community outreach meetings, as well as translation services in Spanish.

To learn more about this process, visit the city website at ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/clerk/elections/redistricting_2022.asp. For questions, e-mail [email protected] or call (760) 435-3001.

Meetings are scheduled for Redistricting Public Hearings at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 300 N. Coast Highway on Jan. 26, Feb. 9, Feb. 23 and March 9.

More Community Outreach meetings are scheduled: