Oceanside promotes deputy chief to lead fire department

OCEANSIDE — The city has selected Fire Deputy Chief Jessamyn “Jess” Specht as its next fire chief.

Specht will succeed Chief Dave Parsons, who retires June 19 after more than 25 years with the Oceanside Fire Department and 31 years in the fire service.

Parsons joined the department in 2001 and rose through the ranks from firefighter-paramedic to fire captain, division chief and ultimately fire chief. During his four years as chief, he oversaw the opening of new Fire Stations 1 and 9, helped strengthen the city’s emergency preparedness programs and launched the department’s Hand Crew.

“It is hard to overstate the positive impact that Chief Parsons has had on our community,” City Manager Jonathan Borrego said. “He established a strong work culture centered on professionalism and service to our community. His focus on succession planning led us to the admirable position of being able to select the next chief from within the organization, ensuring leadership continuity as we face the future.”

Specht joined the Oceanside Fire Department in 2003 as a firefighter-paramedic. At the time, breaking into the fire service was challenging, and he tested throughout California in hopes of finding an opportunity.

Oceanside was the first department to offer him a job. Though grateful for the opportunity, Specht initially viewed it as a chance to gain experience before moving closer to his Northern California home. Instead, he grew to love the department, met his wife — a San Diego County native — and remained with the agency for more than two decades.

“I absolutely love working here and it has been so much fun watching the city transform over the past decade,” he said. “It is a special place and I often remind myself that people pay to come here and I get the honor of getting to work here every day.”

Like his predecessor, Specht advanced through the department’s ranks, serving as fire captain, battalion chief, division chief and deputy fire chief.

“I have always been someone that likes to continue to learn and push myself,” he said. “I was excited for the challenge and new responsibilities those roles would provide.”

As deputy chief, Specht often watched Parsons handle the demands of the position and began to see himself in the role.

“He also had plenty of support and encouragement from the firefighters who also thought he would be great as chief,” Specht said.

Notable moments in his career include serving as strike team leader during the 2017 Lilac Fire, operations section chief during the 2024 Pier Fire and leading the department’s 2024 Standards of Cover Study.

Specht holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Colorado Boulder and a master’s degree in homeland security and public health preparedness from Penn State University.

As fire chief, Specht said he plans to focus on training and mentorship as the department grows, expand the Lifeguard Division to address rising beach visitation and continue supporting the physical and mental health of fire personnel.

“My philosophy is that if we continue to create a culture that supports the firefighters, lifeguards, investigators and support staff with the tools and equipment they need to do their job, we maintain a workplace environment that gives people value and a sense of purpose then the service we deliver will be impeccable,” Specht said. “To me, it results in the ultimate win-win scenario. The employees win with a fantastic workplace and the community wins with excellent service in their time of need.”

Specht said he looks forward to building on the foundation Parsons established during his tenure as chief.

“Chief Parsons is handing the baton to someone with deep experience in Oceanside and who has earned this moment,” Borrego said. “Jess Specht knows the department and the Oceanside community inside and out, and I’m looking forward to his leadership. Oceanside Fire is in great hands.”