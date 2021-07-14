The Coast News Group
OCEANSIDE MAKES A SPLASH

A grand opening ceremony for the city of Oceanside’s El Corazon Aquatics and Events Center will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 21 at 3306 Senior Center Drive in Oceanside. The world-class aquatics center will provide competition-level amenities to serve Oceanside residents, school districts, and host regional meets and competitions. The aquatics center will also offer recreational features for all. Main components include a 56-meter competition pool, diving boards, instructional pool, splash pad, administrative offices, meeting rooms, a large multi-purpose events center, locker rooms, and viewing areas.

 

