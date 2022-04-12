Oceanside honors local breweries on National Beer Day

OCEANSIDE — Mayor Esther Sanchez and the Oceanside City Council honored more than a dozen breweries and their contributions to the local economy in recognition of National Beer Day.

National Beer Day is recognized every April 7, which celebrates the day in 1933 when the Cullen-Harrison Act was signed into law, ending the prohibition on selling beer in the United States.

After recently learning about the holiday, Sanchez decided to honor the city’s many breweries through a proclamation delivered at the April 6 council meeting.

“The commitment and the investment that you all have in Oceanside is phenomenal,” Sanchez told brewers from Northern Pine Brewing and Oceanside Brewing Company.

Sanchez highlighted the contribution that Oceanside’s breweries make to the local economy. She noted the breweries are also involved in the local farm-to-table movement — a collaboration between local farmers and brewers, restaurants and other businesses bringing fresh, local food and beer to Oceanside homes.

“Oceanside craft beer entrepreneurs and innovators, many of them local O’siders, have invested enthusiastically and creatively into our economy, resulting in the establishment” of “phenomenal craft breweries,” Sanchez’s proclamation states.

The recognition was a big honor for Bobby Parsons of Northern Pine Brewing, which first opened in 2017 at the end of Pier View Way on Horne Street near downtown and has remained there since.

Despite the many “growing pains,” including the COVID-19 pandemic, Parsons said the brewery has overcome a lot since it opened with support from the city.

“The city has always been behind our back,” Parsons said. “They always helped us out when we needed them.”

National Beer Day also coincided with the opening day for Major League Baseball and National Burrito Day, giving Oceanside brewers and burrito crafters that extra boost of business.

Oceanside breweries featured on the city’s proclamation include Breakwater Brewing Company, Stone Brewing, Tap That, Legacy Brewing Company, Bagby Beer Company, Belching Beaver Company, Oceanside Brewing Company, Black Plague Brewing, Northern Pine Brewing, Kilowatt Brewing, Booze Brothers Brewing Company, Craft Coast Beer & Tacos, South O Brewing Company and Tipping Pint Brewery.

Check out The Coast News column “Cheers! North County” for more local beer news!