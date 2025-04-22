Oceanside City Council appoints two new planning commissioners

OCEANSIDE — The City Council has appointed two new members to the Oceanside Planning Commission, selecting Graciela Redgate and Emily Gonzales to fill the seats left vacant by former commissioners John Malik and Michael Ogden.

Redgate and Gonzales were chosen from a pool of 12 applicants, with seven finalists interviewed during an April 16 council workshop. Each of the five council members ranked their top four choices, and Redgate and Gonzales were the only applicants ranked by all five.

Their four-year terms will run through April 15, 2029.

Ogden, who sought reappointment, received support from only three council members. Malik, who recently served as vice chair, did not apply for another term.

Redgate, an Oceanside native and homeowner in District 4, also serves on the city’s Economic Development Commission. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and is pursuing a master’s degree in public policy.

Redgate currently serves as the regional director for Public Consulting Group and has experience supporting first-time homebuyer programs and expanding access to electric vehicles.

“As a homeowner in District 4 and a mother of three, I have a personal stake in ensuring that the future planning of Oceanside reflects thoughtful and ethical consideration that addresses the needs of all residents while supporting the success of our local economy,” Redgate said. “My aim is to enhance the quality of life for residents and to make sound recommendations and decisions that contribute to shaping the future of our city.”

Gonzales, a 20-year resident of Oceanside, is the executive director of The Swell Collective, a nonprofit organization focused on professional training, coaching, and collaboration to support marginalized communities.

“I have seen firsthand how tension can be transformed into new ideas and deeper partnerships,” Gonzales said.

She said her experience bridging divides between opposing groups, including government agencies and advocacy organizations, will inform her work as a planning commissioner.

“We should be involved in every stage of involving stakeholders,” she said during her interview, expressing a desire for the commission to engage earlier and more frequently with the public throughout the development process.

Following the appointment, Mayor Esther Sanchez and other councilmembers thanked all applicants for their participation.

“I wish we could have all of you on the commission,” Sanchez said, noting that three seats will open next April and two more in 2027, offering future opportunities for applicants to serve.