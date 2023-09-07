Obituary – William (Billy) Andrew Hodge II

In loving memory of William (Billy) Andrew Hodge II

Jun. 29, 1950 – Aug. 9, 2023

William (Billy) Andrew Hodge II, 73. Born on June 29, 1950 in Muskogee, OK, and passed away on August 9, 2023 in Cardiff-By-The-Sea, CA.

Billy was a graduate of the 1968 class of San Dieguito High School. He was an avid surfer & guitar player, and he always had a great sense of humor that could bring a smile to any face.

He is preceded in death by his parents Bill & Dottie, sisters Geri & Debbie, brother Ronnie, and puppy dog Harley Hodge.

He is survived by Daughters Nicole (and family) & Rachael (and mother Paige), brother Robert, and countless friends by whom he will be remembered fondly and very missed.