Legal Notices, September 8, 2023

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE FOR PUBLIC REVIEW AND SOLICITATION OF COMMENTS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the City of Carlsbad is accepting public comments on the draft FY 2022-2023 Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER) prior to the submission to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The CAPER summarizes the expenditure of funds and accomplishments for activities funded under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program during the FY 2022-23 program year (July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023). The CDBG program is funded by HUD and is intended to finance projects/services that provide direct benefit to lower income residents. Resident participation is critical to the success of the Carlsbad CDBG program. Therefore, the city invites all community members to consider the needs of lower income people within Carlsbad and to provide comments on the draft CAPER. The draft CAPER is available for public comment and review during a 15-day period, from Sept. 11, 2023 – Sept. 25, 2023. The purpose of the review period is to provide the public an opportunity to comment on the expenditures of CDBG funds for HUD-eligible activities. The draft CAPER can be found on the City’s website at www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/grants-assistance/cdbg or at the Housing & Homeless Services Department at 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. Written comments can be addressed to: Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report, Attn: Nicole Piano-Jones, Senior Program Manager, Housing & Homeless Services Department, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. For questions or more information, please contact Nicole Piano-Jones at [email protected] or at (442) 339-2191. PUBLISH DATE: Sept. 8, 2023 CITY OF CARLSBAD 09/08/2023 CN 27979

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS CD05E EOLUS AVENUE AND LOCH LOMOND DRIVE STORM DRAIN REPAIRS Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on September 13, 2023. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately upon bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening. WORK TO BE DONE: The Work to be done consists of storm drain repairs to existing city drainage infrastructure in the vicinity of 1711 Eolus Avenue and Loch Lomond Drive; and other related work as required by the various details and specifications. Base Bid: The Base includes clearing & grubbing, traffic control, pipeline cleaning, CIPP lining and pipeline point repair: Engineer’s Estimate – $186,000 (Base Bid only) Additive Alternate 1: Engineer’s Estimate – $83,000 (Add Alt 1 only) Engineer’s Estimate with all Additive Alternates – $269,000 (Base Bid + Add Alts) The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. COMPLETION OF WORK: If only the base bid is awarded, the Contractor shall finish all improvements complete and in place within thirty (30) working days of the Commencement Date in the Notice to Proceed. If the base bid and all additive alternates are awarded, the Contractor shall finish all improvements complete and in place within forty (40) working days of the Commencement Date in the Notice to Proceed. The additional working days allotted for the additive alternates are as follows: · Additive Alternate 1: 10 working days LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, P.E. Director of Engineering/City Engineer DATE: August 24, 2023 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 09/01/2023, 09/08/2023 CN 27960

Dish Wireless proposes to collocate wireless communications antennas at a centerline height of 26.5 feet on a 30-foot building rooftop at the approx. vicinity of 5335 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, San Diego County, CA 92008. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Hannah Hainline, [email protected], 66 S. Logan St, Denver, CO 80209, 360-852-4681. 09/08/2023 CN 27984

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KATHLEEN ANNE PATTISON aka KATHLEEN A. PATTISON Case# 37-2023-00033309-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Kathleen Anne Pattison, aka Kathleen A. Pattison.

A Petition for Probate has been filed by William A. Hatfield, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that William A. Hatfield be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: December 26, 2023; Time: 10:30 AM; in Dept.: 504, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Paul V. L. Campo 316 S. Melrose Dr., Ste 106 Vista CA 92081-6668 Telephone: 760.639.1680 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/2023 CN 27969

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Self-Storage Facility Act, Section 21700, et seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California the under-signed will be sold at public auction conducted on STORAGETREASURES.COM on September 12th, 2023, ending at 3pm. The personal property including but not limited to: Personal and household items stored at 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010, County of San Diego, by the following persons: Size Name 5×5 Stewart, Alec 10×7.5 Calvo, Christina 10×7.5 Steiner, Cassandra 10×7.5 Walker, Leesa 10×7.5 Stafford, Ashley 10×10 Telemaque, Guyola 10×15 Hameed, Nero 10×15 Hicks, Chuck Property is sold “AS IS BASIS.” There is a refundable $100 cleaning deposit on all units. Sale is subject to cancellation. 09/01, 09/08/2023 CN 27965

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – Vista located at 2430 S Santa Fe Ave Vista CA 92084 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 9/21/2023 at 12:00PM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Phillip Coker; Anastasia Salerno; Alejandro Vera; Jorge Rios Corrina L Guill; Tyson Cano (2 units); Daniel Ugalde; Gregorio Ramirez; Moises Oseguera; Daniel Garcia; Michelle Salazar; Bernard Rockwood; Uzias Vasquez; Robert M Doherty; Michelle Cornejo. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. 09/01, 09/08/2023 CN 27957

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Marcos N Pacific St. located at 185 N Pacific St San Marcos CA 92069 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 9/21/2023 at 12:00PM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Agnes Reyes; Maria T Shriver; Kelly L Vertreees; Andrew Miles Rodriguez; Joseph Linton/Nice Work Fitness; Ana E Navarro; Julie Dehaan; Robert Valenti (2 units); Jorge Lopez; Eric Hille; Mark R Mahar. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. 09/01, 09/08/2023 CN 27956

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Diego Pacific Hwy located at 4800 Pacific Hwy San Diego CA 92110 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 9/21/2023 at 12:00PM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Andrew Gomez; Autumn Brown; Ben Seybold; Carrie R Trujillo; Christopher C Gulyas; Curtis Jones; Eliecer Lopez Ortega; Erica Ray; Ethan Coplien; Grent A Golden; Harold M Dillon; Jade Johnson; James Michael Semonick; Jeff J Freiheit Sikking; Jennifer Kang; Jonathan Foster; Joseph A Swartz; Julian Vincent; Justin Holder; Kaelan Franklin; Kenneth Apple; Laura E Copeland; Lisandra Sousa; Mark Edward Miller Jr; Michael Lonsdale; Michele Loo; Mike Noller; Misty D Atwell; O’Linda Sabella; Patricia Kelleher; Patricia Press; Paula Dugas; Sharon R. Clarion; Steven D Tener; Theodore Russell Diven; Tiana Regeczi; Vicky Greene; Walter A Sawyer; William J Stewart. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. 09/01, 09/08/2023 CN 27955

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Diego Mission Bay Dr located at 4595 Mission Bay Dr San Diego CA 92109 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 9/21/2023 at 12:00PM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Lonzo Liggons; Raymond Kennedy Jr; Julian Spaan; Ann Maliszewski; Francisco Campos; Robert M Gore; Alexander D Vitug; Christina White; Bolton Gerre; Vincent Lew; Miran Jawdat; Robert Michael Tarango; Diego Montes Aruaz; Matthew Paul Janquitto; Gerald Purma; Marc Chambers; Kathryn L Grimes; Ray O Agishi; Sandra J Orchid; David Paczona; Kelly L Byers (3 units); Hunter Taylor; Jesse Hoover; Daniel Goodwin; Lee Martin; Michael Perry Loud; Sean Lloyd Stone; Monica Y Rodriguez; Ruth Palazzo; Robert Files. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. 09/01, 09/08/2023 CN 27954

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF FRANCESCA A. SMITH Case# 37-2023-00033322-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Francesca A. Smith. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Gregory A. Clavier, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Gregory A. Clavier be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: October 25, 2023; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Paul V. L. Campo 316 S. Melrose Dr., Ste 106 Vista CA 92081-6668 Telephone: 760.639.1680 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/2023 CN 27947

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00034023-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Rene Gallardo Melendez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Rene Gallardo Melendez change to proposed name: Gary Gallardo. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On October 06, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 08/10/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/2023 CN 27945

AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF STEPHEN C. LEUTHOLD Case # 7-2023-00024161-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Stephen C. Leuthold. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Michael S. Leuthold and Kurt A. Leuthold in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Michael S. Leuthold and Kurt A. Leuthold be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: November 07, 2023; Time: 10:30 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Appearances may be made in person in the department; or by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MSTeams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MSTeams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s in person instructions, MSTeams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number, and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Justin Paik, Esq. 501 W. Broadway, Ste 1450 San Diego CA 92101 Telephone: 619.233.3131 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/2023 CN 27941

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00035778-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Janine Marie Korovesis filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Janine Marie Korovesis change to proposed name: Janine Marie-Korovesis Dokhanchy. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On October 20, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 08/21/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/2023 CN 27937

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00034398-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Kathleen Vera Cook filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Kathleen Vera Cook change to proposed name: Kathy Cook. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On October 13, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 08/14/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/2023 CN 27923

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00032395-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): William Scott Ritsema filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: William Scott Ritsema change to proposed name: River Scott Ritsema. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On September 29, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 08/01/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/2023 CN 27900

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018198 Filed: Sep 01, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vista Signature Dental. Located at: 440 S. Melrose Dr. #100, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Willard Peng DDS Inc., 440 S. Melrose Dr. #100, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Willard Peng, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/2023 CN 27989

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017879 Filed: Aug 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WanderLuxe by Haile. Located at: 2712 Loker Ave. West #1122, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Haile Ashton Brant, 4808 Courageous Ln., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/14/2023 S/Haile Brant, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/2023 CN 27988

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017775 Filed: Aug 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MPS. Located at: 4026 Sand Cove Way, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Myers Preconstruction Services LLC, 4026 Sand Cove Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/27/2023 S/Anna Myers, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/2023 CN 27987

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017746 Filed: Aug 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Crossroadz Towing & Recovery. Located at: 1558 Sterling Ct., Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Basil Maher and Mostafa Inc., 1558 Sterling Ct., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/03/2021 S/Basil Yousef, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/2023 CN 27986

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017745 Filed: Aug 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. B.A.M. Auto Collision. Located at: 525 Opper St., Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Maher Layla and Janine Inc., 525 Opper St., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/03/2021 S/Basil Yousef, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/2023 CN 27985

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017541 Filed: Aug 23, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dentistry in the Round. Located at: 143 Liverpool Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. William RK Britton Jr DDS Inc, 143 Liverpool Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2023 S/William RK Britton Jr., 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/2023 CN 27983

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017865 Filed: Aug 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EveryBodySkates; B. # EveryBodySkates. Located at: 224 Canyon Creek Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alphonzo Rawls Designs Inc., 224 Canyon Creek Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2013 S/Alphonzo Rawls Jr., 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/2023 CN 27982

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018025 Filed: Aug 30, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Banner Consulting. Located at: 1721 Tara Way, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Allison Christine Bannerman, 1721 Tara Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Allison Christine Bannerman, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/2023 CN 27981

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9015869 Filed: Jul 31, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Artiano Mediation Services; B. Artiano Mediations. Located at: 402 W. Broadway #400-4282, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ray James Artiano, 18728 Olmeda Pl., San Diego CA 92128-1130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ray James Artiano, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/2023 CN 27980

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017617 Filed: Aug 24, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hydrophilic Nanoengineer. Located at: 13876 Lewiston St., San Diego CA 92128 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michelle Thyra Bautista-Layton, 13876 Lewiston St., San Diego CA 92128. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michelle Thyra Bautista-Layton, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27978

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016677 Filed: Aug 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mommy and Me 4d; B. Beauty Body Sculpting. Located at: 411 Camino del Rio So. #103, San Diego CA 92108 San Diego. Mailing Address: 356 Avenida de las Rosas, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. RL Schaefer Enterprises Inc., 356 Avenida de las Rosas, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2015 S/Rodney L. Schaefer, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27977

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017809 Filed: Aug 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Water Mitigation Specialists. Located at: 1445 Descanso Ave., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Plumb365 Inc., 1445 Descanso Ave., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/28/2023 S/Jason Boudreaux, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27975

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017233 Filed: Aug 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fresca Bella Studios. Located at: 511 30th St., #A, San Diego CA 92102 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Francesca Isabella Towers, 511 30th St. #A, San Diego CA 92102. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/17/2023 S/Francesca Isabella Towers, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27972

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9015417 Filed: Jul 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tide Fit. Located at: 7660 El Camino Real #120, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1352 Bonnie Bluff Cir., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Lagoon View Fitness LLC, 1352 Bonnie Bluff Cir., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/15/2023 S/Kris Peterson, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27971

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017358 Filed: Aug 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ResponseScribe. Located at: 1110 Camino del Mar #E-1, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Shout About Us Inc., 1110 Camino del Mar #E-1, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Griffeth L. Emery, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27970

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016409 Filed: Aug 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Team on Fire Real Estate Academy Inc. Located at: 6560 Caliente Rd., Oak Hills CA 92344 San Bernardino. Mailing Address: 7020 San Carlos St., Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Team on Fire Real Estate Academy Inc., 6560 Caliente Rd., Oak Hills CA 92344. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/07/2023 S/Carlton H. Brown Sr., 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27968

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017694 Filed: Aug 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Eclectic Soul Personal Chef. Located at: 3871 San Ramon Dr. #177, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Shanika Brown, 3871 San Ramon Dr. #177, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shanika Brown, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27967

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017677 Filed: Aug 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PacFordia Education LLC. Located at: 450 S. Melrose Dr. #109, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. PacFordia LLC, 450 S. Melrose Dr. #109, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Yui Koho, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27966

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017628 Filed: Aug 24, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aoshima Collaborative. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #108A, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kathleen Lancaster, 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #108A, Carlsbad CA 92008; B. Alyssa Lancaster, 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #108A, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kathleen Lancaster, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27964

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017468 Filed: Aug 23, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tax Strategies Financial Network; B. TSFN. Located at: 3056 Via Romaza, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tim Snodgrass Financial L.L.C., 2100 Palomar Airport Rd. #204, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/30/2019 S/Tim Snodgrass, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27963

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017630 Filed: Aug 24, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NeatNook Design Co. Located at: 4785 Frazee Rd. #1107, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jacqueline A. Isola, 4785 Frazee Rd. #1107, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacqueline A. Isola, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27962

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016991 Filed: Aug 16, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Reflective Remodeling; B. Reflective Builders. Located at: 209 N. Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Charley Lowe, 209 N. Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Charley Lowe, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27961

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9015579 Filed: Jul 26, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Levinson Law Group Accident Attorneys. Located at: 5927 Balfour Ct. #201, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gordon R Levinson A Professional Corporation, 5927 Balfour Ct., #201, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/15/2004 S/Gordon R. Levinson, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27959

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017154 Filed: Aug 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vigilucci’s Cucina Italiana. Located at: 2943 State St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3878 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Vigilucci’s Restaurants Group Inc., 3878 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/1999 S/Roberto Vigilucci, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27953

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017153 Filed: Aug 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vigilucci’s Trattoria Italiana. Located at: 503 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3878 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Vigilucci’s Restaurants Group Inc., 3878 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2007 S/Roberto Vigilucci, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27952

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017152 Filed: Aug 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vigilucci’s Seafood & Steakhouse. Located at: 3878 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Vigilucci’s Restaurants Group Inc., 3878 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/12/2003 S/Roberto Vigilucci, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27951

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9015547 Filed: Jul 26, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Image Maker Photography; B. Lake San Marcos Notary Public Services. Located at: 1030 San Marino Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kelly Lara, 1030 San Marino Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/26/2023 S/Kelly Lara, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27950

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017384 Filed: Aug 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Carts San Diego; B. Coastal Carts SD; C. Coastal Carts Cbad; D. Coastal Carts Encinitas; E. Coastal Carts Pacific Beach; F. Coastal Carts PB; G. Coastal Carts La Jolla; H. Coastal Carts San Diego Service and Rentals. Located at: 4321 Morgan Creek Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Weber Diversified LLC, 4321 Morgan Creek Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/30/2020 S/Erich Weber, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27949

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017237 Filed: Aug 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Torus Collective. Located at: 6882 Embarcadero Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2505 Rosemary Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Olivia Taylor Leitstein, 2505 Rosemary Ct., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Daryl Zhee Kin Yong, 2505 Rosemary Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Olivia Taylor Leitstein, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27948

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017200 Filed: Aug 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Market Focus Valuations. Located at: 6439 Opal Way, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bennett Brian Mann, 6439 Opal Way, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Bennett Brian Mann, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/2023 CN 27946

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017255 Filed: Aug 21, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dorado Home Services. Located at: 2320 Camino Robledo, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Peter Douglas Brandt, 2320 Camino Robledo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/2023 S/Peter Douglas Brandt, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/2023 CN 27940

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017093 Filed: Aug 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Marcos Blvd. Veterinary Hospital. Located at: 997 W. San Marcos Blvd. #102A, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. San Marcos Veterinary Hospital, 997 W. San Marcos Blvd. #102A, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/17/2023 S/Todd Bowdre, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/2023 CN 27939

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016515 Filed: Aug 09, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Specific Chiropractic Centers. Located at: 7220 Avenida Encinas #120, Carlsbad CA 92011-4690 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Thrive 413 LLC, 7220 Avenida Encinas #120, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/20/2018 S/Jacqueline Salinas, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/2023 CN 27938

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016788 Filed: Aug 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Grant Doctor; B. Dr Jacqueline Kerr. Located at: 761 Ocean Crest Rd., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jacqueline Lonergan, 761 Ocean Crest Rd., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/23/2018 S/Jacqueline Lonergan, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/2023 CN 27936

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017225 Filed: Aug 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Greenbrier Biological LLC. Located at: 834 Tiger Tail Rd., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Greenbrier Biological LLC, 834 Tiger Tail Rd., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/31/2021 S/Katie Jane Madden, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/2023 CN 27935

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016961 Filed: Aug 16, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Happy Chance Shop. Located at: 723 Oak Burl Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Katherine Michniewicz, 723 Oak Burl Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/07/2014 S/Katherine Michniewicz, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/2023 CN 27934

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016670 Filed: Aug 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Suzette Creative Travel. Located at: 2349 Nicklaus Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2604 El Camino Real #B299, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Suzette J. Gonzalez, 2349 Nicklaus Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Suzette J. Gonzalez, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/2023 CN 27933

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016709 Filed: Aug 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nautical Pool and Spa. Located at: 1508 Kurtz St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Justin Simon, 1508 Kurtz St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Justin Simon, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/2023 CN 27932

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016571 Filed: Aug 09, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Healios Laser Therapy; B. Healios; C. Healios Laser Therapy & Wellness. Located at: 7130 Avenida Encinas #E200, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 991 Lomas Sante Fe Dr. #C175, Solana Beach CA 92075-2141. Registrant Information: 1. Illuminate Mind Body, 991 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. #C175 Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dacia Rinker, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/2023 CN 27931

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2023-9016976 Filed: Aug 16, 2023 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. AlphaGraphics 554. Located at: 1205 Linda Vista Dr. #A, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 05/18/2021 and assigned File # 2021-9010022. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Sienna Print & Design Inc., 1205 Linda Vista Dr. #A, San Marcos CA 92078. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation. S/Gary Treiber, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/2023 CN 27930

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016697 Filed: Aug 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Dieguito Speech Therapy Inc.. Located at: 2469 Caminito Ocean Cove, Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. San Dieguito Speech Therapy Inc., 2469 Caminito Ocean Cove, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Julia Harris, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/2023 CN 27929

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016790 Filed: Aug 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TVMountingUSA; B. Dryer Vent Cleaning. Located at: 211 Melinda Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. iDevice Electronic Repairs Inc., 211 Melinda Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Trost, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/2023 CN 27925

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016800 Filed: Aug 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aladdin Bail Bonds. Located at: 1000 Aviara Pkwy #300, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Triton Management Services LLC, 1000 Aviara Pkwy #300, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/15/2012 S/Herbert G. Mutter, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/2023 CN 27924

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016077 Filed: Aug 02, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 5 S Painting. Located at: 1428 Papin St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Norma Sanchez, 1428 Papin St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Norma Sanchez, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/2023 CN 27921

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2023-9016251 Filed: Aug 04, 2023 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Friends of La Posada. Located at: 408 Nutmeg St., San Diego CA San Diego 92103. Mailing Address: PO Box 2194, Carlsbad CA 92018. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 11/08/2021 and assigned File # 2021-9025032. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Rapid Response Housing Solutions Inc., 408 Nutmeg St., San Diego CA 92103. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation. S/Lela Panagides, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/2023 CN 27918

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9015937 Filed: Jul 31, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sweeps Luck San Diego; B. Sweeps Luck USA. Located at: 1267 Sunrise Way, Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 230575, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Daniel Swedo, 1267 Sunrise Way, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/31/2012 S/Daniel Swedo, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/2023 CN 27914

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016582 Filed: Aug 09, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ideal Choice Realty; B. Ideal Choice Management; C. Ideal Choice Realty & Management. Located at: 2181 Edinburg Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. David William Diehl, 2181 Edinburg Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David William Diehl, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/2023 CN 27913

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016600 Filed: Aug 10, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BlasiWorx LLC. Located at: 5145 Avenida Encinas #I, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. BlasiWorx LLC, 3984 Westhaven Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/10/2023 S/Lucas Seth Worthing, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/2023 CN 27912

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016499 Filed: Aug 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Niko’s Automotive Repair; B. Niko’s Auto Repair. Located at: 245 N. Emerald Dr. #A, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Niko’s Automotive Repair Inc., 245 N. Emerald Dr, #A, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2023 S/Niko Franco – Bosi, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/2023 CN 27911

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2023-9016498 Filed: Aug 08, 2023 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Nikos Auto Repair; B. S & R Service Center. Located at: 245 N. Emerald Dr. #C, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 07/20/2022 and assigned File # 2022-9016347. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Nikos Automotive Repair Inc., 245 N. Emerald Dr. #C, Vista CA 92083. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation. S/Niko Vincent Franco – Bosi, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/2023 CN 27910

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016609 Filed: Aug 10, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Open Relic; B. Logica Dynamics; C. Bits Bytes Blocks; D. Skynexus Edge; E. Infinity Beacon; F. Horizon Genesis. Located at: 8690 Aero Dr. #115, San Diego CA 92123 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Geodes Media LLC, 8690 Aero Dr. #115, San Diego CA 92123. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/08/2023 S/Juan Aleman, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/2023 CN 27909

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016608 Filed: Aug 10, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Innovitech Data; B. Syncwave Data; C.Pixel Brickroad; D. Opinion Matterverse; E. Streamlevel Media; F. Scalar Fusion. Located at: 4240 Kearny Mesa Rd. #120, San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Grizzly Hype LLC, 4240 Kearny Mesa Rd. #120, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/31/2023 S/Juan Aleman, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/2023 CN 27908

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016141 Filed: Aug 02, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ellie Mental Health of San Diego. Located at: 8950 Villa La Jolla Dr. #B109, La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Elizabeth Strout, A Licensed Clinical Social Worker Corp APC, 8950 Villa La Jolla Dr. #B109, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Todd Mayo, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/2023 CN 27907

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9015859 Filed: Jul 31, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cali Floors. Located at: 662 Encinitas Blvd. #270, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cali Bamboo LLC, 662 Encinitas Blvd. #270, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2023 S/Scott Alan Kramer, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/2023 CN 27906

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016459 Filed: Aug 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carl’s Bad Properties. Located at: 2933 Lancaster Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carl J. Venstrom, Trustee of Venstrom Family Trust, 2933 Lancaster Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010; 2. Lori Sue Venstrom, Trustee of Venstrom Family Trust, 2933 Lancaster Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Trust. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/15/1976 S/Carj L. Venstrom, Trustee of Venstrom Family Trust, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/2023 CN 27905

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9015668 Filed: Jul 27, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KVA Technologies. Located at: 5787 Split Mountain Rd., Borrego Springs CA 92004 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Joseph John McCrink, 2802 Luciernaga St., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Daniel Shawn Codd, 3714 Nimitz Blvd., Ocean Beach CA 92107. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/27/2023 S/Joseph John McCrink, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/2023 CN 27904

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9015669 Filed: Jul 27, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KVA Stainless. Located at: 5787 Split Mountain Rd., Borrego Springs CA 92004 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2802 Luciernaga St., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Joseph John McCrink, 2802 Luciernaga St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2016 S/Joseph John McCrink, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/2023 CN 27903

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9014551 Filed: Jul 12, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. European Cabinet Install. Located at: 7208 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Mailing Address: 6765 Mallee St., Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. European Install, 7208 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/17/2018 S/Kristopher Garrett, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/2023 CN 27901

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016436 Filed: Aug 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Myndful Property Management. Located at: 518 Moonlight Dr., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Behrooz Palizan, 518 Moonlight Dr., San Marcos CA 92069; 2. David Haghighi, 745 Costa Del Sur, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/08/2023 S/Behrooz Palizban, 08/18, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08/2023 CN 27897