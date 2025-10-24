Obituary – Cooper Lliam “Coop” Gee

In loving memory of Cooper Lliam “Coop” Gee

July 6, 1998 – September 22, 2025

Cooper Lliam Gee – “Coop” to his friends – passed away on September 22, 2025, at the age of 27.

Born in La Jolla on July 6, 1998, Cooper grew up in North County San Diego and was known for his warmth and kindness.

Cooper graduated from La Costa Canyon High School in 2016 and continued his studies at UC Davis, earning his bachelor’s degree in 2020.

He pursued graduate training at the University of San Francisco, where he received his M.A. in Marriage and Family Therapy in 2022.

After working as a therapist in the Bay Area – Cooper returned to North County San Diego in February 2025 to be closer to family.

Cooper was a huge music and coffee lover – but, above all, he was devoted to his friends and family who all cherished him immensely.

Cooper is survived by his mother, Shaundra Strong; his brother, Kaden Strong; his step-mother, Lisa Brackett; and his father, Casey Gee.