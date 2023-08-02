NTENTION Talk: My mindset remodel

As we’ve settled into our new home over the last year there has been remodel project after project. When making your home your own we seem to want things to be just right to feel like it’s ours. The vision we hold of what a home is and looks like is very powerful.

During the summer months especially people seem to clean up their yards, replant, and finish projects they weren’t able to do during the colder months. As I’ve reflected on this endeavor, I wonder how I can also remodel my own life as I would my home. How can I take care of my mind, clear out, and replant positive ideas?

As you look at your daily to-do list, does your self-care get overlooked or do you pencil yourself in? Do you engage in these healthy habits or gloss over them? If I’m being honest, I’m doing some but not consistently or diligently.

We think thousands of thoughts every day, some positive, some neutral, some negative. What we do with these thoughts affects our day, relationships, and mood. Consider yourself a product of your thoughts, and you need to take full ownership of the product(s) you are creating.

Seek more self-awareness and practice self-compassion. You are learning and growing at every age. Seek supportive people and maybe a therapist. Dose yourself with positive images and ideas regularly.

If you’ve been feeling discouraged or lack that luster you want to have, maybe it’s time you consider a mindset remodel as well. Here are some of my steps for my mindset remodel:

Make sleep a priority and go to bed earlier Work out at least 3-4 days/week for 30 minutes Drink more water Engage with friends once a week Plan a family activity once a week Stay positive as much as possible and redirect my mind when needed

Remember to do what works for you and when all else fails, get some support, and try again.

