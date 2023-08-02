Allen Brothers Mortuary providing services for North County since 1964

Allen Brothers Mortuary has been in business since 1964 and the San Marcos Chapel, located on Twin Oaks Valley Road in San Marcos since 1989. Linda Allen, President and Darren Clevers, Funeral Director and Chapel Manager talk about their services in North County.

What services and/or specialty products do you provide? We are a full-service mortuary providing both burial and cremation services with traditional, graveside and/or memorial service options. We coordinate Military Funeral Honors for Veterans and provide Social Security, VA and insurance assistance. Every funeral service is personalized based on the family’s choices to honor their loved one.

What sets you apart from others in your industry? We are a second-generation family owned and operated funeral home. We consider the families we serve as our neighbors and friends because we have lived here since the early 1960s. We are honored to have been chosen by generations of families over the past 59 years. Our compassionate staff answer our phone 24 hours a day, every day, because we know families need answers quickly when a death occurs. Families will never get an answer service staffed by far-away strangers who just take messages.

What question are you asked most frequently by clients / prospective buyers? When a death occurs, family members are often overwhelmed and questions start with, “What do I need to do…?” or “How can I…?” And often, “Is it possible…?” Our Allen Brothers staff help guide families by letting them know the many available options and work with families to assist them in creating a memorable tribute that truly honors their loved one.

What is your favorite business success story? Success is when we received comments from families saying, “very loving and family oriented & relaxing; because the people made you feel very comforted & relaxed; were not pushy but very informative and yet personable like you were family.” or “The personal touch of always answering the phone and providing helpful step by step information about what happens when a loved one dies is exceptional.” and, “fulfilled all our wishes to help make the funeral service all that we had wanted. We appreciate the calm, patient, and attentive demeanor during this difficult time.” For us, that is success! We were recently voted the Gold Winner for Funeral Homes/ Service Category in the Best of North County 2023 contest and thank everyone who took the time to honor us with their vote!

What motivated you to join The San Marcos Chamber? Allen Brothers Mortuary was started by two brothers who believed in helping families while helping our communities. The tradition has continued through this generation. Allen Brothers supports our community through youth programs, non-profit organizations, and community service organizations. Belonging to the Chamber gives businesses strength in numbers to make a positive difference for our community.

What’s your best piece of business advice? Treat your customers as you would your family. Be honest, pay attention to details, and listen and respond to your customers’ needs and wants.

Business website: www.allenbrothersmortuary.com

Business Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/allenbrothersmortuary