North County Transit District hires new chief rail operations officer

REGION — The North County Transit District has hired Tom Tulley as its chief operations officer for rail, it was announced today.

Tulley takes over the role on Monday and will be responsible for all of NCTD’s rail operations and maintenance programs for the Coaster Commuter Rail and Sprinter Hybrid Rail.

“I have seen firsthand the incredible work that Tom has accomplished on several critical rail projects,” Shawn Donaghy, CEO of NCTD, said in a statement. “This is a huge win for our agency to not only have such an accomplished rail professional but to also have a world-class leader who will help develop the next phase of the district and our employees.”

Most recently, Tulley was a manager for Stadler Services in the United States and Canada. In that role, he directed the corporate effort for all current and future Stadler U.S. and Canada properties to ensure all federal, state and local regulatory requirements were met, according to an NCTD statement.

Before Stadler, Tulley was director of regulatory compliance and rail development with FirstGroup, working with companies in Canada, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, Japan and Switzerland. One of the key projects he was involved with was successfully developing a baseline operational plan for the Honolulu Area Rapid Transit rail line in Hawaii.

“I am excited to be a part of a great team that will bring improved service and infrastructure for the citizens of North San Diego County,” Tulley said in a statement. “Service performance, safety, and security are not just goals — they are the outcomes of a well-trained and dedicated workforce in collaboration with members of our public.”

Tulley has also worked with the Forth Worth Transportation Authority and has 14 years of experience with the Federal Railroad Administration.