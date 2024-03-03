North Coast Church helps plant trees at Bonsall Berry Farm

BONSALL — North Coast Church brought 100 volunteers to join forces with The Agrarian Institute and Bonsall Berry Farm for a day of service and community building on Feb. 24.

The Agrarian Institute is a non-profit education farm committed to ending food insecurity in San Diego County. The Bonsall Berry Farm, scheduled to open its gates later this year, aims to create a sanctuary where families and friends can engage with nature, learn about regenerative farming and partake in berry picking.

Participants rolled up their sleeves to plant fruit trees donated by Moon Valley Nurseries and spread mulch donated by Agri Service and Mary Matava, who was named San Diego County’s 2022 Farmer of the Year. The volunteers also weeded the farm and the constructed of a 200-yard trench for watershed management.

Meanwhile, more than 20 children planted onions and learned about regenerative agriculture in The Agrarian Institute’s wheelchair-accessible education garden.

According to organizers, the fruits of their labor will not only benefit the local ecosystem but also serve a noble cause: all produce harvested from the 22 newly planted trees will be go to Operation HOPE – North County’s food pantry.

Operation Hope, an emergency shelter catering to families with children and single women in North County San Diego, will receive ongoing vegetable and fruit donations from The Agrarian Institute.

Reflecting on the event, Mario DeMatteo, Executive Director of The Agrarian Institute, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support.

“The overwhelming response and generosity of our partners show the power of community,” DeMatteo said. “Together, we are sowing the seeds of compassion, sustainability, and resilience.”

DeMatteo is likely one of only a handful of farmers in the United States who are wheelchair bound after sustaining a permanent spinal cord injury 20 years ago.

North Coast Church, known for its dedication to serving the community, brought its spirit of service to the event.

“We feel called to be out helping people, especially people who are helping others,” said Connor McFadden, community service pastor of the church. “I could tell people really enjoyed themselves being out in this beautiful place and working hard for an amazing cause.”