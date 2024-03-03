More than 50 residents rally against Eddie Jones project

OCEANSIDE — More than 50 local residents gathered on Feb. 23 to rally against the proposed construction of a large warehouse and manufacturing project on Eddie Jones Way.

As proposed, the warehouse will be built on 31 acres bordering the north side of the Oceanside Municipal Airport, the San Luis Rey River the residential developments that make up the Oceanside Airport Community. Current plans include 114 semi-truck bays, 60 truck-trailer parking stalls and 590 auto parking spaces with a 566,905 square-foot facility.

Many residents are concerned about the project’s potential create air, water, light and noise pollution as well as negative effects on local sensitive habitats.

Oceanside Speaks Out, a group of concerned local residents, organized the Feb. 23 rally.