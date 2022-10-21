Nominations open for Salute Our Veterans awards honoring area vets

REGION — Nominations are open today for the Salute Our Veterans awards honoring contributions from San Diego County veterans, as well as veteran-owned small businesses and nonprofits.

The awards were launched by San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher’s office, who made the announcement Friday on the hangar deck of the USS Midway.

“Once veterans have served their country, many go on to serve their community, and I want to recognize some of the individuals and organizations who are going above and beyond the call of community service,” said Fletcher, who is also a United States Marine Corps combat veteran.

Nominations are open until Wednesday in three categories:

— Veteran Community Leader Award: An individual veteran who after serving our country in the military, continues serving our community by using their knowledge, skills and passion for community to support local initiatives, efforts or organizations that make San Diego County a better place to live.

— Veteran-Owned Small Business Award: A small business owner who once served our country, but is now making a difference by providing goods and services to area residents and goes above and beyond with their support of veterans and our community.

— Veteran Non-profit Award: A non-profit or agency whose mission is to provide services that uplift and improve the quality of life for veterans in San Diego County.

Nominations can be made at https://www.supervisornathanfletcher.com/content/d4/en/priorities-policy/petitions/veteransalute.html