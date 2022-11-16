NFL midterms: Grading the AFC

Baltimore Ravens (6-3)/B — This team relies on their leader QB Lamar Jackson are atop the AFC Central. I don’t expect much. Too one-dimensional.

Buffalo Bills (6-3)/B — Two weeks ago you would have booked this team for the Super Bowl. QB Josh Allen, playing injured, can’t do it alone and needs to sustain some kind of running game or else.

Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)/B — Last year’s AFC Champion has taken some time to get into stride. But QB Burrow is finding his groove. Like mostly everyone the Bengals have some major injuries and their offense line has been upgraded.

Cleveland Browns (3-6)/D — One step forward and two steps back. This franchise has identity problems and continues to make news and waves with their personnel the wrong way. (See DeShawn Watson).

Denver Broncos (3-6)/F — The Broncos are bad and underachieving. QB Russell Wilson, acquired before this season, has not been anything like his former self.

Houston Texans (1-7-1)/ F — The Texans just can’t compete with these other teams. They have hung around in some tough games but have no answer when it comes to crunch time.

Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1)/D-minus — The Colts haven’t been winning on Sunday so they went with Saturday. That’s new head coach Jeff Saturday replacing the recently fired Frank Reich. The Colts got a much-needed win Sunday but haven’t been much outside of that.

Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7)/D-minus — This team needs something. What it is, I don’t know. The Jags are not very good with QB Trevor Lawrence or without him.

Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)/A — When you have the talented QB and MVP front runner Patrick Mahomes calling the action and directing this high-octane offense, you have visions of championships.

Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)/F — The Raiders have talent and should be much better than their record. They look confused and beaten down. They have had some bright moments but not many. Something’s got to give.

Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)/C — The Chargers have been dealing with major position players out with injuries. They very well can right this ship. I like this team and if they get healthy with franchise QB Justin Herbert calling the shots, they can make a strong run. Beware!

Miami Dolphins (7-3)/A-minus — The Fins have vastly improved and their AFC East-leading record proves it. This team with QB Tua Tagovailoa has many weapons and the defense comes to play every week. Beware!

New England Patriots (5-4)/C — The Pats have no marquee players, but they have a great coach. This team is fundamentally strong but lacking in positional talent.

New York Jets (6-3)/B — Give them credit. A new coach and a new attitude: This team has no quit. Now the question is? Are they good enough? The Jets are no longer a free bingo square. Defense is top-notch.

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-6)/D-minus — The Steelers are hard to watch. First-round pick QB Kenny Pickett has been thrown to the wolves in his rookie season, resulting in eight interceptions in only six games. Besides their play, the offense is quite boring — and I mean boring.

Tennessee Titans (6-3)/B — The Titans started 0-2 but seem to be getting into the right mode. This team has many strengths, including their front-line defense. They were the top seed last year in the AFC and might be the last one standing this year.

NEXT WEEK: Grading the NFC

