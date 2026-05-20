New technology brings advanced spine care closer to home

Chronic back pain can affect nearly every part of daily life, from work and sleep to mobility and independence. For many people in North County, even everyday activities like walking the dog, gardening or playing with grandchildren can become increasingly difficult over time.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, back pain remains one of the most common medical problems in the United States and a leading cause of disability.

As spine care continues to evolve, new technology is helping surgeons perform procedures with greater precision while expanding access to advanced care closer to home.

Tri-City Medical Center recently introduced the latest generation of Mako® robotic spine technology along with advanced Co-Pilot guidance technology from Stryker, continuing the hospital’s long-standing investment in robotic-assisted and minimally invasive spine surgery.

Tri-City’s history with robotic spine technology dates back more than a decade. In 2012, the medical center became one of the early adopters of robotic spine surgery in the region and later expanded the program as patient demand and physician interest continued to grow.

Today’s robotic-assisted systems allow surgeons to use detailed 3D imaging to carefully plan procedures based on a patient’s specific anatomy before surgery even begins. During surgery, the technology provides real-time guidance designed to support precision and consistency.

“Robotic-assisted technology allows us to plan surgeries with a high level of precision tailored to each patient’s anatomy,” said Dr. Payam Moazzaz, orthopedic spine surgeon at Tri-City Medical Center. “As these tools continue to evolve, they are helping surgeons perform minimally invasive procedures with greater consistency while potentially improving recovery experiences for patients.”

For many patients, minimally invasive approaches may help reduce disruption to surrounding tissue, postoperative discomfort and recovery time compared with some traditional open procedures. Every patient and condition is different, but advances in technology continue to create new treatment possibilities for people living with chronic back pain and complex spinal conditions.

Tri-City leaders recently showcased some of the hospital’s robotic-assisted surgical technology during the annual State of Tri-City event, where community members had the opportunity to interact with advanced systems used in minimally invasive procedures and surgical planning.

As healthcare technology continues to advance, Tri-City Medical Center remains focused on bringing innovative tools and specialized care to the communities of North County so patients can access advanced treatment options close to home.

Community Health Line is a recurring column presented by Tri-City Medical Center, focused on advancing community health and awareness in North County. This content is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice.