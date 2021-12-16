New street art sets North City apart

Above, “Wood Toy Fire Gate” by artist Taylor H. Morgan is the newest art installment in North City in San Marcos, among a whimsical collection of sculptures and murals.

SAN MARCOS — North City, a developing downtown hub in San Marcos, is celebrating the debut of its newest art installment, “Wood Toy Fire Gate” by artist Taylor H. Morgan.

This latest piece joins a collection of creative sculptures and grand murals strategically placed throughout the project for the local residents, as well as hundreds of visitors, who stroll through the community on their way to live, eat, work, and play every day.

Public art has long been used to celebrate, define and inspire communities, which is why North City has partnered with local and regional artists to help transform the 200-acre mixed-use development. The program is designed to attract visitors, foster a sense of community identity, and provide a dynamic and creative environment for residents, students, and young professionals.

Walk the property to experience the evolution of a relationship with Morgan, a frequent North City collaborator and local wood and metal fabricator. Morgan and his team are responsible for seamlessly intertwining their works into everyday life at North City including:

— The vibrant, crafted custom steel benches in the Block C paseo, a walkway along the 268-unit apartment complex complete with ground level restaurants, shopping and offices

— The interior framing of Union Cowork, the creative cowork office building and home to the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce

— The custom front desk for Mesa Rim Climbing Center (recently nominated for an Orchid Award by the San Diego Architectural Association)

The newly installed whimsical childhood reminiscent bead toy gate system next to the forthcoming Draft Republic Brewing Co.

Morgan is also in the process of creating an elaborate outdoor steel patio for Umami Japanese Restaurant inspired by the “Tsunami Wave” painting that will unveil in 2022. A few of the other whimsical artworks visitors will find as they stroll the grounds of North City include:

— “Batman Playing Checkers”, a recycled junk-art sculpture from Patrick Amiot across from The Quad, an 866-bed student housing project

— 100-foot mural of a “Grand Oak” photograph by Philipp Scholz Rittermann, a German born, San Diego based photographer with work displayed all over the world, positioned at the exit Mesa Rim Climbing Center, a premier rock climbing and fitness facility in North City

— “Cougar” sculpture by Alberto Bevacqua, a photographer and steel art fabricator based in Venice, in the breezeway of the Extended Learning Building in honor of North City’s partnership with CSUSM on the innovative building

— “Secret Panda” by local artist Hugo Fierro, which gazes over a bamboo hedge in the paseo, meeting those who pass by with a curious gaze.