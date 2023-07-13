New senior women’s basketball league coming to North County

A Carlsbad resort-style senior living community is partnering with a San Diego-based nonprofit organization to introduce a new opportunity for older adults to hit the courts and hoop it up.

Carlsbad By The Sea, a Front Porch retirement community, and San Diego Senior Women’s Basketball Association are each celebrating 25 years by co-launching a new senior women’s basketball league this fall in North County.

The Senior Women’s Basketball Association‘s members consist of women age 50 or older. The San Diego Splash is the organization’s oldest group, with players in their 80s and 90s. ESPN released a short documentary on the team, “Make a Splash,” a part of the network’s W. Studios Fifty/50 Shorts.

League play is divided into four sessions per year and runs for approximately eight to 10 weeks per session. Teams play 40-minute games with referees. Scheduled practices and games will be played on Fridays at Pine Avenue Community Center in Carlsbad.

Carlsbad by the Sea will hold a special 25th-anniversary ceremony at 2 p.m. on July 19 with members of the Carlsbad City Council, Carlsbad Village Association and police and fire departments in attendance.

To register for the new North County senior women’s basketball league, contact Karen at [email protected].

Watch “Make a Splash” below: