New nonprofit looks to Solana Beach seniors

SOLANA BEACH — Last summer a group of concerned citizens met in Peter Gourevitch’s backyard to explore questions about Solana Beach seniors — is there a resource for Solana Beach seniors to answer questions related to aging, does Solana Beach have a senior center and is there a need for these type of service? The group found there was a need and established Solana Beach Community Connections (SBCC), a volunteer-driven, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

According to Gourevitch, a retired distinguished professor emeritus at UCSD, “We didn’t want to age in place alone. We thought it was important to age with others and we wanted to help other people as well.”

SBCC’s mission is to provide information, services and resources to Solana Beach seniors assisting them to age independently in place. The website is a resource for seniors providing information about existing programs, services, and community resources, including support services and transportation.

For more information or if you would like to be part of SBCC by donating or volunteering, visit solanabeachcc.org or contact [email protected]

“I was invited to attend the early meetings of Solana Beach residents in forming the organization that became Solana Beach Community Connections. I was and am very supportive of this effort because seniors need more options to allow them to remain in their homes as they age. I soon learned about the process to become an Age Friendly City, and knew this was something the city of Solana Beach should look into. Twenty two percent of our residents are over the age of 65 and that age group will continue to grow as the population ages. I am happy to report that Solana Beach is in the process to become certified as an Age Friendly City. It is my hope that Solana Beach Community Connections will add to this effort by helping our seniors feel more comfortable, able and cared for at home,” said Mayor Lesa Heebner.

Officers of the organization are Solana Beach residents Jill MacDonald, Gourevitch, Marilyn Barnett, and Kathy Bratcher.

“I moved to Solana Beach five years ago and realized that the city did not provide programs or services specifically for seniors even though it had a population that was aging,” stated SBCC President Jill MacDonald.