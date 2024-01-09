Near-freezing temperatures anticipated overnight in parts of SD County

REGION — Another chilly and near-freezing night is anticipated in parts of San Diego County today, prompting warnings for residents to take precautions against the weather.

A frost advisory will be in place from 1 to 9 a.m. Tuesday in the San Diego County valleys and deserts, including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon and San Marcos.

Forecasters said temperatures could drop to between 30 and 35 degrees in the affected areas.

“Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered,” the NWS warned. “Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.”

The cool weather was expected to continue through Tuesday, but the gusting winds that have been impacting many areas were expected to weaken. A slight warming trend was anticipated by midweek.

“Another disturbance sliding south across the state will graze us on Thursday with another chance of rain and snow showers, and gusty westerly winds over the coastal waters, mountains and deserts,” according to the NWS. “Aside from Thursday, fair, dry and cooler than average weather will prevail into the weekend.”