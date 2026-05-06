NCTD to suspend Coaster service for maintenance later this month

OCEANSIDE — The North County Transit District announced today that it will temporarily suspend all coastal rail service later this month for maintenance and major infrastructure work.

The closure will take place during the weekend of May 16-17 from San Diego to Oceanside, with regularly scheduled service resuming May 18, according to transit officials.

“Weekend closures occur periodically throughout the year on a predetermined schedule to provide construction crews the opportunity to work safely on and along the rail line to complete preventative maintenance improvements and advance major railroad construction projects,” NCTD said in a statement.

No passenger or freight trains will operate during the closure, including Amtrak service, though test trains, construction vehicles and equipment will remain active.

Officials advised residents to remain alert along the corridor and to cross rail lines only at designated crossings.

More information about closures is available at GoNCTD.com/Alerts.