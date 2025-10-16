NCTD suspends coastal rail service next weekend

OCEANSIDE — The North County Transit District will suspend all coastal rail service to perform routine railroad maintenance and major infrastructure work next weekend.

The suspension will take place on Oct. 25 and 26 for Coaster service between San Diego and Oceanside. Regularly scheduled service will resume the morning after the closure, according to NCTD officials.

“Weekend closures occur periodically throughout the year on a pre- determined schedule to provide construction crews the opportunity to work safely on and along the rail line to complete preventative maintenance improvements and advance major railroad construction projects,” the NCTD said in a statement.

Work will occur in the following locations:

Del Mar Bluffs Stabilization Phase 5;

Track Maintenance – Santa Fe Depot and between Sorrento Valley and Rose Canyon

Signal Optimization – Carlsbad

San Diego LOSSAN Rail Realignment Project – Los Penasquitos Lagoon.

Other test trains, construction vehicles and equipment will be active along the railroad right-of-way and on the tracks throughout the weekend of the closure.

Officials reminded the public to only cross the rail line at designated rail crossings.

More information on weekend closures can be found at GoNCTD.com/Alerts.